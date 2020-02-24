NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020- NBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2020

The Nagaland HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 has been published by the Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE on its official website. The Nagaland Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on nbsenagaland.com. The students appearing for the NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ NBSE Class 12thDate Sheet 2020

The students appearing for the NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020/ NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:

NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects Timings: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon 13th February 2020 English 15th February 2020 Education Psychology 18th February 2020 History Accountancy Physics 20th February 2020 Alternative English Hindi Bengali Tenyidie Sumi (Sutash) Ao Lotha 22nd February 2020 Economics Biology 25th February 2020 Political Science Fundamentals of Business Mathematics Chemistry 27th February 2020 Geography Entrepreneurship Music 29th February 2020 Philosophy Financial Market Management 2nd March 2020 Sociology Business Studies Mathematics 4th March 2020 Computer Science Informatics Practices Vocational Subjects: (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.) Information Technology Enabled Services Tourism & Hospitality