NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020- NBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2020

The Nagaland HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 has been published by the Nagaland Board of School Education. The students can check the Nagaland HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 below. 

Feb 24, 2020 12:02 IST
The Nagaland HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 has been published by the Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE on its official website. The Nagaland Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on nbsenagaland.com. The students appearing for the NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. 

NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ NBSE Class 12thDate Sheet 2020

The students appearing for the NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020/ NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:

NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects 

Timings: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

13th February 2020

English

15th February 2020

Education

Psychology

18th February 2020

History

Accountancy

Physics

20th February 2020

Alternative English

Hindi

Bengali

Tenyidie

Sumi (Sutash)

Ao

Lotha

22nd February 2020

Economics

Biology

25th February 2020

Political Science

Fundamentals of Business

Mathematics

Chemistry

27th February 2020

Geography

Entrepreneurship

Music

29th February 2020

Philosophy

Financial Market Management

2nd March 2020

Sociology

Business Studies

Mathematics

4th March 2020 

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Vocational Subjects: (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Information Technology Enabled Services

Tourism & Hospitality

 

The NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Nagaland Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the NBSE HSSLC Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page.

