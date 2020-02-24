NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020- NBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2020

The Nagaland HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 has been published by the Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE on its official website. The Nagaland Board has released an official notification through which the authorities published the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on nbsenagaland.com. The students appearing for the NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.
NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ NBSE Class 12thDate Sheet 2020
The students appearing for the NBSE HSSLC Examination 2020/ NBSE Class 12th Examination 2020 can check the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:
NBSE HSSLC Time Table 2020:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
Timings: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon
|
13th February 2020
|
English
|
15th February 2020
|
Education
Psychology
|
18th February 2020
|
History
Accountancy
Physics
|
20th February 2020
|
Alternative English
Hindi
Bengali
Tenyidie
Sumi (Sutash)
Ao
Lotha
|
22nd February 2020
|
Economics
Biology
|
25th February 2020
|
Political Science
Fundamentals of Business
Mathematics
Chemistry
|
27th February 2020
|
Geography
Entrepreneurship
Music
|
29th February 2020
|
Philosophy
Financial Market Management
|
2nd March 2020
|
Sociology
Business Studies
Mathematics
|
4th March 2020
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
|
Vocational Subjects: (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)
Information Technology Enabled Services
Tourism & Hospitality
The NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Nagaland Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the NBSE HSSLC Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the NBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page.