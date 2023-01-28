NCCS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Various Scientist Posts @nccs.res.in: Check Eligibility

NCCS has invited online applications for the Scientist Posts on its official website. Check NCCS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) has published notice in the invited applications for the Scientist posts in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Important Date NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application is within the 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News. For candidates residing in North-Eastern States, Union Territory of Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti Districts of Himachal Pradesh, Pangi Sub-division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Island is 45 days from the date of

publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Vacancy Details NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Scientist ‘G’-02

Scientist ‘E’-01

Scientist ‘D’-01

Scientist ‘D’-07

Scientist ‘D’-03

Scientist ‘D’-02

Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) with NPA-01

Scientist ‘C-02

Scientist ‘B’-03



Eligibility Criteria NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist ‘G’-Ph. D. /Equivalent with original work as evidenced by patents

or publications. Evidence of leadership with 15 years’ experience of Post- qualification in R & D.

Scientist ‘E’-1st class or equivalent in M. Tech. /M.D. /M. V. Sc. /M. Pharm. M.Sc. with at least 11 years research experience OR Ph.D. with original work as evidenced by patents or publications. Evidence of leadership with about 8 years’

experience in R & D.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/eligibility/how to apply and others for the posts.



NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NCCS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can send application in prescribed format in hard copy by mail & soft copy (single PDF) by email to (admindept@nccs.res.in) duly filled in along with self-attested copies of all certificates with recent passport size photograph and other relevant documents should be sent to admindept@nccs.res.in

The last date for receipt of applications is 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News. For candidates residing in North-Eastern States, Union Territory of Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti Districts of Himachal Pradesh, Pangi Sub-division of Chamba district of Himachal

Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Island is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News. The name of the post applied for should be super scribed on the envelope.