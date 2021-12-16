NCERT Book for Class 6 Hindi Bal Ramkatha (Latest Edition for 2021-2022)

NCERT Book for Class 6 Hindi - Bal Ramkatha is available here. You will get the latest edition of the for the current academic session 2021-2022. Chapter-wise links are provided for download in PDF format.

NCERT 6 Bal Ramkatha Book is a supplementary reader of Hindi for Class 6. Along with Vasant and Durva Textbooks, this book also forms an essential part of the Class 6 Hindi Study Material. We have provided here the latest edition of the Bal Ramkatha Book for the current academic session 2021-2022. You may download the book in a chapter-wise PDF from the direct links mentioned below in this article. It is important that you read this latest textbook to study the content prescribed for the current academic session and obtain high scores in your exams.

NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book Bal Ramkatha - Chapter-wise links are provided below:

Chapter 1 - अवधपुरी में राम

Chapter 2 - जंगल और जनकपुर

Chapter 3 - दो वरदान

Chapter 4 - राम का वन गमन

Chapter 5 - चित्रकूट में भरत

Chapter 6 - दंडक वन में दस वर्ष

Chapter 7 - सोने का हिरन

Chapter 8 - सीता की खोज

Chapter 9 - राम और सुग्रीव

Chapter 10 - लंका में हनुमान

Chapter 11 - लंका विजय

Chapter 12 - राम का राज्याभिषेक

Exercise

About Class 6 Hindi Book 'Bal Ramkatha'

Bal Ramkatha Hindi Textbook is based on Maharishi Valmiki's ´Ramayana`. The author of this book is Shri Madhukar Upadhyay. This book narrates various major events and incidents that took place in the life of Rama. The main aim of the book is to make students learn the important life lessons that will give them perspective and direction in life.

There are total twelve chapters in the Bal Ramkatha Book. Each chapter describes a particular incident in a very interesting manner that engages students to read furthermore. At the end of the book, there is an exercise that includes questions based on all twelve chapters. These questions will help students understand the essence of the whole saga in a very deep way.

