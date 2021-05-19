NCERT Class 7 Hindi Book Bal Mahabharat Katha (PDF)

NCERT Class 7 Bal Mahabharat Katha is a supplementary textbook of Hindi. This book is basically introduced to the class 7 students to make them aware of the Mahabharata which is one of the major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. Students get to learn about the various incidents that took place during the struggle between the Kauravas and Pandavas that lead to the Kurukshetra war.

In the NCERT Class 7 Bal Mahabharat Katha book, there are no separate chapters. However, the whole saga is composed of total 41 sections. These sections provide descriptions of various characters and events involved in the Mahabharata epic. Based on these sections, there is given a question bank 'Prashan Abhyas' which includes 20 questions that are quite helpful for the exam preparation.

There are total three books prescribed for the Class 7 Hindi Subject. These are -Vasant, Durva and Bal Mahabharat Katha.

NCERT books are very important for the CBSE Class 7th students. These books offer them the fundamental knowledge that is quite important to be successful in an academic as well as a professional career. Moreover, the NCERT books are perfect for students to increase their critical and analytical thinking that is going to help them crack all kinds of school and competitive exams. Therefore, we always advice students to refer to the NCERT Books to achieve excellent results in their exams.

