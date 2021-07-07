NCERT Class 9 Maths Chapter 3 Coordinate Geometry (Latest Edition)

Download the Class 9 Maths NCERT Book Chapter 3 - Coordinate Geometry in PDF format. This is the latest edition of the NCERT book which is best to prepare for the exams in the current academic year 2021-2022.

The latest edition of the NCERT Class 9 Maths Book Chapter 3 - Coordinate Geometry is available here in PDF format.

About Class 9 Maths Chapter 3 Coordinate Geometry

Coordinate Geometry chapter introduces the concept of locating a point in space and describing its position with reference to x-axis and y-axis.

Major topics discussed in the chapter are:

→ Introduction to Coordinate Geometry

→ Cartesian System

→ Cartesian Plane

→ Coordinate axes

→ Plotting a Point in the Plane

→ Quadrants

PDF download of the chapter can be accessed from the following link:

Some important points to revise from the chapter are:

• To locate the position of an object or a point in a plane, we require two perpendicular lines. One of them is horizontal, and the other is vertical.

• The plane is called the Cartesian, or coordinate plane and the lines are called the coordinate axes.

• The horizontal line is called the x -axis, and the vertical line is called the y - axis.

• The coordinate axes divide the plane into four parts called quadrants.

• The point of intersection of the axes is called the origin.

• The distance of a point from the y - axis is called its x-coordinate, or abscissa, and the distance of the point from the x-axis is called its y-coordinate, or ordinate.

• If the abscissa of a point is x and the ordinate is y, then (x, y) are called the coordinates of the point.

• The coordinates of a point on the x-axis are of the form (x, 0) and that of the point on the y-axis are (0, y).

• The coordinates of the origin are (0, 0).

• The coordinates of a point are of the form (+, +) in the first quadrant, (–, +) in the second quadrant, (–, –) in the third quadrant and (+, –) in the fourth quadrant, where + denotes a positive real number and – denotes a negative real number.

