NCERT Chemistry lab manual for class 12 is available here for download in pdf format for free. It is published by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) itself. It contains complete details about practical and projects.

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

As per the latest pattern, there will be a theory paper of 70 marks and a practical exam of 30 marks, at the end of the academic session. For complete detailed about weightage of topics and list of experiments, you can refer latest CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21.

Evaluation Scheme for 12th Chemistry Practical Exam:

Evaluation Scheme Marks Volumetric Analysis 8 Salt Analysis 8 Content Based Experiment 6 Project Word 4 Class Record and Viva 4

Links to download NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Practicals & Projects

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-1 Introduction

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-2 Basic Laboratory Techniques

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-3 Purification and Criteria of Purity

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-4 Chemical Equilibrium (Ionic Equilibrium in Solution)

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-5 pH and pH Changes in Aqueous Solutions

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-6 Titrimetric Analysis

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Unit-7 Systematic Qualitative Analysis

- NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12: Details of Projects

