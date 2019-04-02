NCERT Recruitment 2019 for Principal Post, Apply till 29 April

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has notified vacancy for Principal Group A Post. Last Date to send application is 29 April 2019.

National Council of Educational Research and Training Job Notification: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for the post of Principal Group-A. The eligible candidates can send their application on or before 29 April 2019.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No. 169/2019

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of Application: 29 April 2019

National Council of Educational Research and Training Vacancy Details

Principal (Group 'A')-01

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Master's Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) by a recognized University.

A Ph.D Degree in a relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work and research guidance.

Associate Professor/ Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research/ admini-stration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set out in UGC's Regulations in Appendix III for direct recruitment of Professors in Colleges.

Click the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the post.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of NCERT www.ncert.nic.in and apply with the link available on the website. The closing date for submission of applications is 29 April 2019.

Official Notification PDF Download Here