Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography: Chapter 6 - Population (Social Science) and prepare for CBSE 9th Social Science subject. These solutions are based on the latest edition of Class 9 NCERT textbooks. Links to access other important articles are also available here.

1. Choose the right answer from the four alternatives given below.

(i) Migrations change the number, distribution and composition of the population in

(a) the area of departure

(b) the area of arrival

(c) both the area of departure and arrival

(d) none of the above

Answer:

(c) both the area of departure and arrival.

(ii) A large proportion of children in a population is a result of

(a) high birth rates

(b) high life expectancies

(c) high death rates

(d) more married couples

Answer:

(a) high birth rates.

(iii) The magnitude of population growth refers to

(a) the total population of an area

(b) the number of persons added each year

(c) the rate at which the population increases

(d) the number of females per thousand males

Answer:

(a) the total population of an area.

(iv) According to the Census, a “literate” person is one who

(a) can read and write his/her name

(b) can read and write any language

(c) is 7 years old and can read and write any language with understanding

(d) knows the 3 ‘R’s (reading, writing, arithmetic)

Answer:

(c) is 7 years old and can read and write any language with understanding.

2. Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) Why is the rate of population growth in India declining since 1981?

Answer:

It is because of the efforts of birth control by the government.

(ii) Discuss the major components of population growth.

Answer:

- Birth rate

- Death rate

- Migration

(iii) Define age structure, death rate and birth rate.

Answer:

Age structure: It is the proportion of a population in different age groups.

Death rate: The number of deaths per 1000 persons in a year.

Birth rate: The number of live births for every 1000 persons in a year.

(iv) How is migration a determinant factor of population change?

Answer:

Migration is an important determinant of population change. It changes not only the population size but also the population composition of urban and rural populations

in terms of age and sex composition. In India, the rural-urban migration has resulted in a

steady increase in the percentage of population in cities and towns.

3. Distinguish between population growth and population change.

Answer:

Population Change Population Growth It is the change in the distribution, composition or size of the population, during a specific period. Growth of population refers to the change in the number of inhabitants of a country/territory during a specific period of time, say during the last 10 years.

4. What is the relation between occupational structure and development?

Answer:

In less developing countries, a very high percentage of the population is involved in forestry, agriculture, animal husbandry etc., also known as primary occupations.

On the other hand, in more developing countries, a high percentage of the population is involved in manufacturing.

Where in more developed countries, a major portion of the population is involved in professions like commerce, transport, banking etc., also known as tertiary occupations.

5. What are the advantages of having a healthy population?

Answer:

People are the nation’s most valuable resource. A well-educated healthy population provides potential power for creating an economically prosperous & developed nation.

6. What are the significant features of the National Population Policy 2000?

Answer:

The NPP (National Population Policy) 2000 provides a policy framework for imparting free and compulsory school education up to 14 years of age, reducing infant mortality rate to below 30 per 1000 live births, achieving universal immunisation of children against all vaccine preventable diseases, promoting delayed marriage for girls, and making family welfare a people-centred programme.