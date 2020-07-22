NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 5: Where Do All the Teachers Go?

In this article, students of Class 6 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 6th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 6th board exams.

Summary of the Poem:

Where Do All the Teachers Go?

For a little child, his/her teacher is special, not an ordinary person. So he wonders where the teachers go after school hours. He wants to know if they live in houses and also wash their clothes. He wonders if they feel relaxed at home, wear pajamas, and watch TV. He is also eager to know if the teachers have their parents at home, and if they too were naughty at school, spelled the words wrongly, ate chocolates in the class, and were told to stand in the corner as punishment.

The child compares his own habits with those of the teachers in their childhood. They too must have lost their prayer book, wore dirty jeans, and scribbled on the desktops.

The child plans to follow his teacher to find out what he/she does at home. He will then record that in a poem. The teacher will read that poem to other children as fun.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 5

Ques: Answer these questions.

(i) Why does the poet want to know where the teachers go at four o’clock?

(ii) What are the things normal people do that the poet talks about?

(iii) What does he imagine about

(a) where teachers live

(b) what they do at home?

(c) the people with whom they live?

(d) their activities when they were children in school?

(iv) Why does the poet wonder if teachers also do things that other people do?

(v) How does the poet plan to find out? What will he do once he finds out?

Answer: (i) The poet wants to know where the teachers go at four o’clock because that was the time when the school got over. He watches the teachers till the time they are in school. However, he wonders where they go after school.

(ii) The poet talks about things that normal people do such as washing socks, wearing pyjamas, watching TV, picking their noses, living with their parents, not spelling right, being bad, making mistakes, getting punished, losing books, scribbling on desktops, wearing old dirty jeans, etc.

(iii) (a) He wonders whether the teachers also lived in houses.

(b) He imagines if the teachers also washed their socks, wore pyjamas, picked their noses, and watched TV.

(c) He imagines if they lived with other people and if they also had mothers and fathers.

(d) When the teachers were children themselves, he imagined if they were also bad, made mistakes, never spelled right, and were punished in the corner for pinching the chocolate flakes. He wondered if they ever lost their hymn books, scribbled on the desktops, or wore old dirty jeans.

(iv) The poet wonders if teachers also did the same things as others because he had always seen them as teachers. They were strict, well-behaved, and clean. They knew everything, did not make mistakes and scolded the students when they made mistakes. For the poet, the teachers were perfect. That is why he wonders if the teachers were also like others because he had a certain perfect image of the teachers and it was hard for him to imagine his teachers doing the same things as others.

(v) The poet plans to follow one of the teachers on the way back home that day to find out what they did. Once he succeeds in doing do, he would compose it into a poem, which then those teachers would read to their students.

Ques: What do you think these phrases from the poem mean?

(i) Punished in the corner

(ii) Leave their greens

Answer: (i) Punished in the corner: Asked to stand in the corner of the classroom as a punishment for making mistakes

(ii) Leave their greens: Some of the children don’t eat their lunch in full. They leave cooked green vegetables here and there or throw them into the dustbin.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Maths: All chapters



NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Science PDF - Get solutions for the latest NCERT Book