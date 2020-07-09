NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 2: How the Dog Found Himself

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 2

Ques: Why did the dog feel the need for a master? (1,2)

Answer: The dog was sick and tired of going about alone in search of food. And he did not feel safe. So he decided to have a master.

Ques: Who did he first choose as his master? Why did he leave that master? (3)

Answer: The dog first chose a wolf as his master. But he found the wolf afraid of the bear. So he left the company of the wolf.

Ques: Who did he choose next? (3)

Answer: Next, the dog chose a bear as his master, because he was stronger than the Wolf.

Ques: Why did he serve the Lion for a long time? (4)

Answer: The dog served the Lion for a long time because he had no complaint against him. Secondly, he felt safe and secure. No other wild animal dared to displease him.

Ques: Who did he finally choose as his master and why? (9, 10)

Answer: The dog finally chose a man as his master. Even the lion was afraid of man. So the dog was convinced that man was the strongest creature on earth.

Ques: A summary of the story is given below. Fill in the blanks to complete it taking appropriate phrases from the box.

A dog stronger than anyone else the strongest of all a wolf the bear

Afraid of man his own master a lion

This is the story of___________ , who used to be___________ . He decided to find a

master___________ . First he found ______________ , but the wolf was afraid of

_________ . The dog thought that the bear was______________ . After some time the

dog met__________ who seemed the strongest. He stayed with the lion for a long

time. One day he realised that the lion was _________________ . To this day, the dog

remains man’s best friend.

Answer: This is the story of a dog, who used to be his own master. He decided to find a master, stronger than anyone else. First, he found a wolf but the wolf was afraid of the bear. The dog thought that the bear was the strongest of all. After some time the dog met a lion, who seemed the strongest. He stayed with the lion for a long time. One day he realised that the lion was afraid of man. To this day, the dog remains man’s best friend.

