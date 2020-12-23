NCL Admit Card 2020 Download: Two Centres Changed for Exam on 27 Dec for Assistant Foreman & Technician Posts @nclcil.in

NCL Admit Card 2020 Update: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli has released an important notification for written exam scheduled to be held on 27 December 2020 for the post of Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Gr C,AFM (Mechanical) T&S Gr. C, Technician W elder (Trainee) Cat II and Accountant/ Cost Accountant Gr A on its official website - nclcil.in. As per the notice, the two centres (Shivam Intermediate College, MANIYARIPUR Rohaniya, Gangapur Rd, near Jagatpur P. G. College, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221107 and J S Public Intermediate College, Paramandapur Sarauni,Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 221302) have been changed due to some unavoidable circumstances. Such candidates who have been issued admit card for these test centers are advised to appear at the new test center as mentioned against the previously allotted center.

The candidates can check new exam centre through the PDF Link below:

NCL New Exam Centre PDF

Also as per the notice, NCL Modified admit card has been enabled, all such candidates who have been allotted the test centers can download NCL Admit Card with changed /Modified test Centers for appearing in the scheduled test through the official website.

NCL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download NCL Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of NCL.i.e. ncl.nic.in Click on 'Recruitment' given under 'Career Tab' of the homepage. Click on the notification link reads ‘Click here to download admit card for the test scheduled on 27 December 2020/ दिनांक27 दिसम्बर 2020 को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करे’ Now, click on 'Login' Button Enter your Application ID/Email ID, DOB and click on submit button. Download NCL Singrauli Admit Card 2020

NCL Exam Pattern

The written test will comprise of objective type questions of 100 Marks for 90 minutes duration, in two parts:

Part A - 70 marks of Technical Sections pertaining to the relevant post. The technical section will consist of questions related to the technical

Part B - 30 marks of General Section. General Section will comprise of questions related to General Intelligence, Mental ability, Aptitude etc. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

NCL Exam Syllabus

NCL Result 2020-21 will be published on official website as early as possible after successful completion of the Written Test.