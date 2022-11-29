10th Pass Jobs 2022: Apply Online For 405 Mining Sirdar, Surveyor Posts at Northern Coalfields, Check Eligibility

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited online application for the 405 Mining Sirdar & Surveyor Posts on its official website. Check NCL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has published notification for various posts including Mining Sirdar & Surveyor for its various mines establishments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 22 December 2022. The process of online application will commence from 01 December 2022.

Selection for the NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates should note that the CBT will be conducted separately for each post and it will be of 100 marks for 90 minutes duration in one sittings which will consists of two session.

Important Date NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 22 December 2022

Vacancy Details NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Mining Sirdar-374

Surveyor-31

Eligibility Criteria NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Mining Sirdar-Matric or equivalent.

Valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMC under Coal Mines /regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining.

Valid Gas Testing Certificate

Valid First Aid Certificate or

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Mining Engineering.

Valid Overman's Certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017

Valid Gas Testing Certificate

Valid First Aid Certificate

Candidates applying for these posts are advised to check the notification link for all the details of the criteria for the posts.

How To Download: NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)-https://www.nclcil.in/ Go to the Update Section/Under Career on the home page. Click on the link -‘Employment Notification/ Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of various Statutory posts in NCL Click here available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Click Here For NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply NCL Surveyor Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-www.nclcil.in from 01 to 22 December 2022.