NCSM Recruitment 2021 for Office Assistant, Jr Steno and Technician Posts, Apply Online @ncsm.gov.in

NCSM Recruitment 2021: National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Technician. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 15 June to 09 July 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 June 2021 Last date for submission application - 09 July 2021 Last date for making online fee payment - 11 July 2021 (Sunday)

NCSM Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (Grade-III) : 01 post (Unreserved) Junior Stenographer: 01 post (Unreserved) Technician ‘A’ (Carpenter/Sheet Metal): 03 posts (Unreserved)

Eligibility Criteria for NCSM Office Assistant, Jr Steno and Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - Higher Secondary or its equivalent. The candidates must qualify in typing test of 10 minutes duration with at least 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer correspond to 10500/9000 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) respectively. Jr Stenographer - Higher Secondary or its equivalent and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m. in Shorthand. Technician A - SSC or Matriculation with certificate from ITI or equivalent in relevant field with one year experience after obtaining the certificate for course duration of two years. For candidates obtaining certificates of one year course duration, two years’ relevant experience after obtaining the certificate shall be required

Age Limit:

25 Years

Salary:

Office Assistant (Grade-III) - Rs. 19,900-63,200/- Level 2; Basic Pay Rs. 19,900/- plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Govt. Employees. Total emoluments at start is Rs.30,263/- per month (approx.). Junior Stenographer - Rs. 25,500-81,100/- Level 4; Basic Pay Rs. 25,500/- plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Govt. Employees. Total emoluments at start is Rs. 40,167/- per month (approx. Technician ‘A’ (Carpenter/Sheet Metal) - Rs. 19,900-63,200/- Level 2; Basic Pay Rs. 19,900/- plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Govt. Employees. Total emoluments at start is Rs.30,263/- per month (approx.).

How to Apply for NCSM Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only with self attested scanned copies of all certificates/testimonials/relevant documents in JPEG/JPG format (upto 200 KB) at the official weblink: https//www.ncsm.gov.in/recruitment

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

NCSM Notification Download