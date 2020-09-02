NEET 2020: Check Important Name Reactions of Organic Chemistry from NCERT Textbooks & CBSE Syllabus

NEET 2020: Check important name reactions of Organic Chemistry which might be asked in NEET 2020. These reactions are from NCERT textbooks (11th & 12th) and CBSE Syllabus. Two to three questions are asked from name reactions in NEET 2020. Sometimes the question might be related to reactants & products and sometimes it's related to the mechanism of the reactions. As very few days are left for NEET 2020 hence practice and selective study is very important during this time. Here we have provided details of important name reactions which might be asked this year.

⇒ Cannizzaro Reaction

This is one the most important name reactions and questions related to this name reactions have been often asked in previous medical entrance exams.

⇒ Clemmensen Reduction:

Another important name reaction of Organic Chemistry from which questions might be asked in NEET 2020

⇒ Wolff Kishner Reduction

⇒ Etard Reaction

Names of some more important name reactions of Organic Chemistry are given below students can learn more about these reaction from NCERT textbooks

⇒ Hoffmann Bromamide Reaction

⇒ Swarts Reaction

⇒ Finkelstein reaction

⇒ Sandmeyer’s Reaction

⇒ Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky Reaction

⇒ Idoform Test

⇒ Rosenmund reduction

⇒ Perkin Reaction

⇒ Gattermann Koch Reaction

⇒ Kolbe’s Reaction

⇒ Aldol Condensation

⇒ Pinacol-Pinacolone Rearrangement

⇒ Friedel – craft

⇒ Wurtz Reaction

⇒ Williamson Ether Synthesis

Besides these reactions students should also prepare SN1 & SN2 reaction mechanisms as questions from these are often asked in all the medical entrance examinations.

Students preparing for NEET 2020 can also take help of other important resources such as previous years’ papers, mock tests etc. These resources are very important for the preparation of upcoming NEET 2020. Some these resources are also provided by Jagran Josh.

