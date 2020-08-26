NEET 2020 Admit Card Released @ntaneet.nic.in: Get Direct Link & Updates

NEET 2020 admit cards are available for download at nta.neet.nic.in by NTA (National Testing Agency). As per the latest news & updates, NEET 2020 is scheduled for 13th September and the government is not planning to postpone NEET 2020 (& JEE Main 2020). Now NEET Admit Cards 2020 are available for download so there are negligible chances that the exam will be postponed by the government. Most of the experts are suggesting that students preparing for NEET 2020 are advised to concentrate on studies and prepare themselves for the exam day by attempting mock tests and doing revision daily.

Steps to download NEET 2020 Admit Card:

Step by step process to download NEET 2020 Admit Card from nta.neet.nic.in is given below

Step 1: Visit nta.neet.nic.in (Direct Link to download NEET 2020 Admit Card)

Step 2: Click on Download Admit Card

Step 3: A new window will get open as shown below

Step 4: Enter Application Number:

Step 5: Enter Password:

Step 6: Enter Date Of Birth (DOB):

Step 7: Enter Security Pin (or CAPTCHA challenge)

Step 8: Click on submit

After clicking on the submit button, NEET 2020 Admit card will open on the screen. You can save it in PDF format and upload it in Google Drive or somewhere safe for future reference.

