NEET 2020: How To Prepare For NEET In Less Time & Latest Updates

NEET 2020: Wondering how to crack NEET 2020 in 1 month or wondering how to crack NEET without coaching? If yes, then this article is for you. Here we have provided simple and proven tips for the preparation of NEET in one month, without coaching. Besides resources here we have also provided links to access important resources for the preparation of NEET 2020. These tips are given below.

# 1: Solve Subject-wise & Chapter-wise Previous Year Papers of Physics, Chemistry & Biology

As you will go through previous years' papers, then you will learn about some important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in previous medical entrance exams. After going through previous years' papers you can easily identify these concepts.

# 2: Learn Theory from NCERT Textbook

NCERT textbooks are the most important resources for the preparation of competitive exams like NEET in less time. Students are advised to revise theory from NCERT textbooks of Class 11th & Class 12th (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).

# 3: Practice Questions from NCERT Exemplar

There are a variety of questions in NCERT Exemplar (of Class 11 & Class 12). Students are advised to solve all the questions of NCERT Exemplar. All the questions of NCERT textbook & NCERT Exemplar are very important for NEET 2020.

# 4: Attempt Mock Test Daily

Regular practice is very important to perform well in NEET 2020. There are several benefits of attempting mock tests regularly. It will enhance your problem-solving skills, improve your speed etc. Students are advised to attempt at least one mock test daily.

# 5: Analyse Your Performance Daily

After attempting mock tests and previous years’ papers analyse your performance and point out your weaknesses. Students are advised to point out important concepts from mock tests and previous year papers for revision purpose (last minute revision of important concepts).

These are some simple and proven tips with which candidates can enhance their preparation level of the exam. If you want to prepare for NEET 2020 in one month then these tips might be helpful for the preparation of upcoming NEET 2020.

Latest Updates about NEET 2020:

