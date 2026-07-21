NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 300 NEET Score
NTA has released the NEET 2026 result. Candidates with 300 scores in NEET can review the previous year’s opening and closing of various MBBS colleges. Check the cutoff and estimate your admission chances for 2026.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 result. Candidates who have scored 300 marks in NEET UG often wonder whether they can secure admission to medical college or not. Admission to government medical colleges is highly competitive but candidates still have opportunities in private medical colleges to pursue their medical career. Admission to a specific college depends on category, quota, seat availability, and gender.
Check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300 marks in NEET UG. Candidates can also use this tool, NEET 2026 Rank Predictor, to estimate their rank based on their scores.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)
This table shows the previous year NEET cutoff for various MBBS colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai: 443948-496509
- Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry: 444108-581782
- ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai: 444207-586080
- Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad: 444911-499941
- Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry: 486586-732685
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
443948
|
496509
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
444108
|
581782
|
ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
444207
|
586080
|
VMKV Medical College and Hospital Salem
|
MBBS
|
444365
|
549662
|
Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute Kancheepuram
|
MBBS
|
444525
|
599856
|
Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad
|
MBBS
|
444911
|
499941
|
Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital Karaikal
|
MBBS
|
445339
|
491918
|
Meenakshi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute Kanchipuram
|
MBBS
|
445679
|
556855
|
Shri Sathya Sai Medical College & Research Institute Chennai
|
MBBS
|
448539
|
639051
|
Bharath Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
451460
|
655762
|
Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
457310
|
592172
|
Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
459189
|
707981
|
J R Medical College and Hospital Tamil Nadu
|
MBBS
|
469123
|
732873
|
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
486586
|
732685
Factors Affecting Admission at 300 Marks
Various factors influence admission with a 300 NEET score:
- Candidate’s category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)
- State quota or All India Quota
- Number of available seats
- Counselling round (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy)
- College preference and domicile rules
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.