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NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 300 NEET Score

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 13:50 IST

NTA has released the NEET 2026 result. Candidates with 300 scores in NEET can review the previous year’s opening and closing of various MBBS colleges. Check the cutoff and estimate your admission chances for 2026.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 300 NEET Score
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 300 NEET Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 result. Candidates who have scored 300 marks in NEET UG often wonder whether they can secure admission to medical college or not. Admission to government medical colleges is highly competitive but candidates still have opportunities in private medical colleges to pursue their medical career. Admission to a specific college depends on category, quota, seat availability, and gender.

Check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300 marks in NEET UG. Candidates can also use this tool, NEET 2026 Rank Predictor, to estimate their rank based on their scores. 

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table shows the previous year NEET cutoff for various MBBS colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai: 443948-496509
  • Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry: 444108-581782
  • ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai: 444207-586080
  • Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad: 444911-499941
  • Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry: 486586-732685

College Name

Course

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

443948

496509

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry

MBBS

444108

581782

ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

444207

586080

VMKV Medical College and Hospital Salem

MBBS

444365

549662

Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute Kancheepuram

MBBS

444525

599856

Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad

MBBS

444911

499941

Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital Karaikal

MBBS

445339

491918

Meenakshi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute Kanchipuram

MBBS

445679

556855

Shri Sathya Sai Medical College & Research Institute Chennai

MBBS

448539

639051

Bharath Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

451460

655762

Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital Puducherry

MBBS

457310

592172

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

459189

707981

J R Medical College and Hospital Tamil Nadu

MBBS

469123

732873

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry

MBBS

486586

732685

Factors Affecting Admission at 300 Marks

Various factors influence admission with a 300 NEET score:

  • Candidate’s category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)
  • State quota or All India Quota
  • Number of available seats
  • Counselling round (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy)
  • College preference and domicile rules

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:50 IST

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