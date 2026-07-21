NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 300 NEET Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 result. Candidates who have scored 300 marks in NEET UG often wonder whether they can secure admission to medical college or not. Admission to government medical colleges is highly competitive but candidates still have opportunities in private medical colleges to pursue their medical career. Admission to a specific college depends on category, quota, seat availability, and gender.

Check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300 marks in NEET UG. Candidates can also use this tool, NEET 2026 Rank Predictor, to estimate their rank based on their scores.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table shows the previous year NEET cutoff for various MBBS colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):