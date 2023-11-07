NEHU Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins for 154 Non-Teaching Posts at nehu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

North Eastern Hill University has initiated the application process for the Non-teaching positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms till December 02 at 11:59 p.m. A total of 154 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Get the direct application online link for NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 here.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has released a notification for the recruitment of Non-teaching positions. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the exam from the official website at nehu.ac.in. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 02 at 11:59 pm. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is December 12.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 154 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. These posts include Section Officer, Professional Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Private Secretary and more.

NEHU Recruitment 2023

North Eastern Hill University issued the recruitment notification for Non-teaching posts on its official website. It is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who aspire to join the government sector. Interested candidates can check the official notification via the link shared below.

NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download

NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Apply online starts on November 03 Last date to apply online December 02 (11:59 pm) Last date and time to submit the hard copy December 12 (05:00 pm) Exam Date To be released

NEHU Non-Teaching Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill a total of 154 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 14 are reserved for Group B posts and 140 for Group C posts. Check out the post-wise NEHU vacancy in the table below.

Post Group Post Number of vacancies Group B Section Officer 7 Assistant 5 Professional Assistant 1 Private Secretary 1 Group C Lower Division Clerk 77 Multi-Tasking Staff 36 Statistical Assistant 1 Stenographer 19 Semi Professional Assistant 2 Junior Library Assistant 1 Library Attendant 4 Total 154

NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The maximum age limit for Group B posts is 35 years and 32 years for Group C posts. Candidates who meet the age requirements are eligible to apply for NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they must acquire the required educational qualifications. You can check the official notification to know the qualification requirements for the post you are applying for.

How to Apply Online for NEHU Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) at nehu.ac.in or click on the direct NEHU Non-Teaching Apply Online link here.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself to receive login ID and password on your email ID.

Step 4: Log in using your registration details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.

