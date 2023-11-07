NEHU Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins for 154 Non-Teaching Posts at nehu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has released a notification for the recruitment of Non-teaching positions. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the exam from the official website at nehu.ac.in. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 02 at 11:59 pm. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is December 12.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 154 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. These posts include Section Officer, Professional Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Private Secretary and more.
NEHU Recruitment 2023
North Eastern Hill University issued the recruitment notification for Non-teaching posts on its official website. It is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who aspire to join the government sector. Interested candidates can check the official notification via the link shared below.
NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download
NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Apply online starts on
|
November 03
|
Last date to apply online
|
December 02 (11:59 pm)
|
Last date and time to submit the hard copy
|
December 12 (05:00 pm)
|
Exam Date
|
To be released
NEHU Non-Teaching Vacancy 2023
The officials aim to fill a total of 154 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 14 are reserved for Group B posts and 140 for Group C posts. Check out the post-wise NEHU vacancy in the table below.
|
Post Group
|
Post
|
Number of vacancies
|
Group B
|
Section Officer
|
7
|
Assistant
|
5
|
Professional Assistant
|
1
|
Private Secretary
|
1
|
Group C
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
77
|
Multi-Tasking Staff
|
36
|
Statistical Assistant
|
1
|
Stenographer
|
19
|
Semi Professional Assistant
|
2
|
Junior Library Assistant
|
1
|
Library Attendant
|
4
|
Total
|
154
NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
The maximum age limit for Group B posts is 35 years and 32 years for Group C posts. Candidates who meet the age requirements are eligible to apply for NEHU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they must acquire the required educational qualifications. You can check the official notification to know the qualification requirements for the post you are applying for.
How to Apply Online for NEHU Recruitment 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) at nehu.ac.in or click on the direct NEHU Non-Teaching Apply Online link here.
Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.
Step 3: Register yourself to receive login ID and password on your email ID.
Step 4: Log in using your registration details.
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.
