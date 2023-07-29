3 Years of NEP: From Vision To Reality

Celebrating 3 Years of National Education Policy NEP 2020: What is NEP 2020, what was the vision and what has it achieved in the last 3 years? Find here all you need to know about NEP

In recent years, many countries have recognised the need to update their education systems to meet the demands of the 21st century. The primary goal of a successful education system is to nurture individuals into well-rounded human beings. These individuals should be capable of thinking critically and acting rationally, while also possessing qualities such as compassion, empathy, courage, and resilience. The education system aims to instil a scientific mindset and foster creative imagination in students. Equally important, it strives to impart strong ethical principles and values that serve as a solid foundation for their character and behaviour. Ultimately, the education system seeks to shape individuals who contribute positively to society and are equipped to tackle the challenges of life with wisdom and integrity. With over 260 million school-going children and over 40 million students in higher education. India's education system is one of the largest globally. The National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) is India’s step towards updating its education system. As NEP 2020 completes its three years, let us check what India’s new education policy has brought about.

What is the National Education Policy NEP 2020

India modified and introduced a new education policy with several changes and new additions after almost two decades through National Education Policy 2020. NEP 2020 was approved by the Indian Union Cabinet on 29th July 2020, serving as a visionary blueprint for the country's education system. Replacing the previous National Policy on Education from 1986, NEP 2020 aims at “ producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by our Constitution.”

The Vision of NEP 2020

The National Education Policy envisions an education system deeply rooted in Indian ethos, driving the transformation of India (Bharat) into a sustainable and equitable knowledge society. It aims to provide high-quality education to all, elevating India to a global knowledge superpower. The policy emphasises nurturing a profound respect for Fundamental Duties and Constitutional values, fostering a strong bond with the nation, and creating awareness of one's roles and responsibilities in a changing world. The vision is to instil in learners a profound pride in being Indian, evident not only in their thoughts but also in their actions and intellect. The policy seeks to develop amongst students knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes that promote responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable living, and global well-being, making them true global citizens.

Salient Features of NEP 2020

The fundamental principles of the NEP 2020 are as follows:

Recognising, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student

Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy in all students by Grade 3

Flexibility and no hard separation between various subject combinations, streams and vocations

Multidisciplinary and holistic education

Promoting multilingualism and the power of language

Rootedness and pride in the Indian culture

Focus on regular formative assessment for Learning rather than rote learning

In broad terms, NEP 2020 policies can be divided into four sections:

1 School Education, where the focus is on:

Quality education

Early childhood care in terms of education and learning

Foundational literacy and numeracy

Holistic, integrated, enjoyable and engaging curriculum and pedagogy

2 Higher Education, where the focus is on:

Institutional restructuring and consolidation to have quality universities and colleges

Promoting quality academic research in all fields

Holistic and multidisciplinary education

Promoting vocational education

3 Other Key Areas of Focus, where the focus is on:

Professional education beyond one’s speciality

Adult education and lifelong learning to enable each citizen in programmes such as a) foundational literacy and numeracy; (b) critical life skills; (c) vocational skills development; (d) basic education; and (e) continuing education.

Promotion of Incredible India's languages, arts and culture

Tech usage and integration to support learning, development and teaching.

Online and digital education measures such as blended learning, virtual labs, etc.

4 Implementation through multiple initiatives and actions in the true spirit of the policy, in a phased manner and Subject-wise implementation committees of experts.

3 years of NEP 2020

On July 29, India will celebrate the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy 2020 with a two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam - a Maha Kumbh on education. With each passing year, as we head closer to the vision of NEP 2020 goals, let us have a look at what the new policy has achieved in the past 3 years.

Early Childhood Care and Education

In the last three years, India has achieved a significant milestone by integrating Early Childhood Care and Education into the formal schooling system. This was accomplished through the implementation of the 1st National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS), which focuses on a play-based pedagogy for children aged 3-8. To support this initiative, new textbooks for classes 1 and 2 were introduced, aligned with the NCF-FS and contributing to the national NIPUN Bharat Mission's goal of achieving foundational literacy and numeracy by 2026.

In order to ensure inclusive education, approximately 150 new textbooks have been developed in at least 22 Indian languages, promoting multilingual education as envisioned in the NEP 2020. The digital versions of these textbooks are accessible through PM e-vidya, providing equitable and on-demand access to educational resources.

Furthermore, the government is establishing PM SHRI Schools for Rising India, reflecting the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP). These schools aim to foster a holistic and progressive approach to education across the country.

Blending Vocational and Mainstream Education

NEP 2020 gives significant importance to vocational education by integrating it into mainstream education. This integration aligns Samagra Shiksha with the Skill India Mission, resulting in the introduction of skill development programs at the school level.

Technology

Technology has brought a transformative impact on education in India, offering students the opportunity to pursue online degree programs with enhanced flexibility, particularly benefiting those in remote areas. The SWAYAM portal enables students to earn credits through online courses, and a unique Digital University is in the pipeline.

The digital ecosystem for skilling has been fortified with the Skill India Digital platform, which caters to demand-based skilling, connects job seekers with employers, including MSMEs, and provides access to entrepreneurship schemes. Moreover, efforts are underway to facilitate global mobility for skilled candidates.

Language barriers in education are being tackled as higher education institutions now offer technical programs in various Indian languages. Furthermore, AI-powered translation tools are making it possible to translate textbooks into different Indian languages, fostering multilingual education. These developments are enhancing access to quality education and skill development opportunities across the country.

Going Global

The Indian government has taken significant steps to enhance global collaborations in education. This includes encouraging twinning degrees, dual degrees, and joint degree programs in collaboration with foreign universities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to ensure the standards of academic collaboration between Indian and foreign educational institutions. Additionally, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with approximately 45 countries, facilitating student exchange programs and study abroad initiatives. Meanwhile, IIT Madras is going global with its planned campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania, an MoU to set up IIT Delhi in the UAE was also signed in the presence of the PM earlier this month. Notable foreign universities are setting up campuses in GIFT City in Gujarat.

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of NEP, prominent Ministers have also shared their views via Twitter:

Honourable Prime Minister Modi also shared a tweet about the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam

Looking forward to being a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which marks #3YearsOfNEP. The National Education Policy has transformed the sector and given an impetus to innovation and research. It will benefit the youth for generations to come. https://t.co/5emWHvdVS7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2023

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradahan's tweet

Other tweets

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh praises #NEP2020 for incorporating features that will develop our students to use technological advancements like AI, robotics etc. and at the same time connecting the education system with environment, for solving problems like climate… pic.twitter.com/fjlzR2gAPN — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 28, 2023

Expert Bytes on 3 Years of NEP 2020

In discussion with Mrs Malini Narayanan, Principal - Army Public School, Shankar Vihar and Ms. Neha Bahuguna. School Innovation Ambassador Assessment Centre Head, Army Public School, Shankar Vihar about the implementation of NEP 2020:

“Army Public School Shankar Vihar in its 16 illustrious years of serving the nation through Education, has endeavoured to enhance the learners' academic credibility and learning experiences along with providing them a safe, supportive and nourishing socio-economic environment. Our school mission and school culture is an embodiment of the vision of NEP 2020. We take pride in a futuristically productive educational process built on principles of cross-disciplinary integration and active learner engagement. These are made possible through innovative pedagogical interventions, efficient classroom interactions as well as competency based diverse assessment models. We use a paradigm of achievement portfolios based on promoting STEAM, in line with what NEP envisions. As per NEP guidelines, the school fosters an inclusive community of learners through the design of proactive spaces and programmes. Through inter-house, inter-school and zonal participation, we provide ample opportunities to our learners to unleash their potential and practice developing a healthy competitive spirit and other 21st century skills, thereby helping to create well rounded global citizens. We endeavour to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of our learners as well as faculty through regular Yoga and Meditation sessions, Mindfulness Drives, Happiness Curriculum activities and Awakened Citizen Programme. This also is in resonance with "going back to roots" and promoting the traditional, as outlined in NEP 2020. We make sure that skill-based learning and competencies receive a priority through numerous clubs including Financial Literacy, Chess,Robotics, Astronomy, Creative Writing,etc. The school has also initiated a Diploma Certification from Prayag Sangeet Samiti for our budding dancers, singers and artists. We have a unique Mentorship and Entrepreneurial program that enables our young student leaders to take centrestage, with their inherent skills and competencies, empowering them for the future job market. We have been committed to fostering scientific and technological breakthroughs through our regular coding lessons and our consistent efforts in Atal Tinkering Lab and projects with Niti Aayog, thereby promoting a culture of innovation, as envisioned in NEP 2020. Army Public School Shankar Vihar strongly believes and is progressively committed to making NEP 2020 a reality that promises a transformational landscape for not just Indian Education but for the entire learning process of human community as a whole.”