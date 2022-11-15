NESAC Is Hiring For Research Scientist & JRF Posts: Salary 177500, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NESAC has invited online application for the JRF posts on its official website. Check NESAC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist & Junior Research Fellow on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 November 2022. 

Selection for NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details  furnished  in the  application  along  with  a set of self-attested photocopies.

Notification Details NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
No.NESAC/RMT-TEMP

Important Date NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Research Scientist-RS01: 02
Research Scientist-RS02: 01
Research Scientist-RS03: 01
Research Scientist-RS04: 01
Research Scientist-RS05: 01
Research Scientist-RS06: 01
Research Scientist-RS07: 01
Research Scientist-RS08: 01
Research Scientist-RS09: 01
Junior Research Fellow- JRF 01: 01
Junior Research Fellow- JRF 02: 07
Junior Research Fellow- JRF 03: 01

Eligibility Criteria NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Research Scientist-RS01: First  Class  M.E./M.Tech  in  Civil  Engineering  (in water resources related specialization) OR 
First Class M.E./M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering (in water resources related specialization) OR 
First  Class  M.E./M.Tech  in  Water  Resources Engineering or equivalent OR
First Class M.E./M.Tech in Remote Sensing & GIS or  equivalent  (in  water  resources  related specialization)  AND 
First Class B.E./B.Tech Degree in Civil/ Agricultural Engineering WITH 
One year experience in the relevant field
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

How to Download NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

  1. Go to the official website of North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Umiam-https://nesac.gov.in/
  2. Visit to the Career Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the notification link that reads 'Advertisement for the positions of Research Scientist and Junior Research Fellow' on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of NESAC  Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download NESAC  Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save  the same for future reference. 

Click Here For NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

Emoluments
Pay & Allowances for Research Scientist: Pay in the Level 10 of the Pay Matrix (₹ 56100-177500).
Pay & Allowances for Junior Research Fellow: Fellowship Amount ₹ 31,000
Check notification link for details. 

How To Apply NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website  website www.nesac.gov.in  on or before 30.11.2022.

