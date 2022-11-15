NESAC Is Hiring For Research Scientist & JRF Posts: Salary 177500, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NESAC has invited online application for the JRF posts on its official website. Check NESAC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist & Junior Research Fellow on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 November 2022.

Selection for NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in the application along with a set of self-attested photocopies.

Notification Details NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

No.NESAC/RMT-TEMP

Important Date NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Research Scientist-RS01: 02

Research Scientist-RS02: 01

Research Scientist-RS03: 01

Research Scientist-RS04: 01

Research Scientist-RS05: 01

Research Scientist-RS06: 01

Research Scientist-RS07: 01

Research Scientist-RS08: 01

Research Scientist-RS09: 01

Junior Research Fellow- JRF 01: 01

Junior Research Fellow- JRF 02: 07

Junior Research Fellow- JRF 03: 01

Eligibility Criteria NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Scientist-RS01: First Class M.E./M.Tech in Civil Engineering (in water resources related specialization) OR

First Class M.E./M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering (in water resources related specialization) OR

First Class M.E./M.Tech in Water Resources Engineering or equivalent OR

First Class M.E./M.Tech in Remote Sensing & GIS or equivalent (in water resources related specialization) AND

First Class B.E./B.Tech Degree in Civil/ Agricultural Engineering WITH

One year experience in the relevant field

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Click Here For NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





Emoluments

Pay & Allowances for Research Scientist: Pay in the Level 10 of the Pay Matrix (₹ 56100-177500).

Pay & Allowances for Junior Research Fellow: Fellowship Amount ₹ 31,000

Check notification link for details.

How To Apply NESAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website website www.nesac.gov.in on or before 30.11.2022.