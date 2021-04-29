NHAI Recruitment 2021 GATE: Apply Online for 41 Deputy Manager Posts @nhai.gov.in

NHAI Recruitment through GATE 2021: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Deputy Manager Recruitment on the official website of NHAI nhai.gov.in, once the link is activated. The last date for submitting NHAI Application is 28 May 2021.

The recruitment will be done through GATE 2021 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering. The candidates shall be paid in Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC.

Candidates can check more details on NHAI Recruitment through GATE 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process on the basis of previous year recruitment.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 May 2021

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Technical) – 41 Posts

NHAI GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Manager (Technical) Posts

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute;

NHAI GATE 2021 Age Limit:

30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI GATE 2021 Salary:

Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with Central DA

NHAI GATE 2021 Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2021 Score in Civil Engineering discipline. However, NHAI reserves the right to invite candidate for interview, as per cut off for respective category subsequently to be decided by NHAI.

How to apply for NHAI GATE 2021 Deputy Manager Posts ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on NHAI website i.e. nhai.gov.in/ on or before 28 May 2021.

