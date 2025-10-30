NHAI Recruitment 2025 Notification Releases for 84 Posts at nhai.gov.in - Apply Online by December 15

NHAI Recruitment 2025: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various posts. NHAI Recruitment Notification 2025 has been released for posts such as Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer Grade-II.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, nhai.gov.in. The online application window will be open between October 30 and December 15, 2025.
NHAI Recruitment 2025
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released a notification for the recruitment of Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer. Candidates who have completed the essential educational qualification required as per the post and have not completed 30 years of age can apply online.
NHAI Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying to the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Along with this, it contains the application fees, selection procedure, and detailed vacancy distribution. Click on the direct link below to download the NHAI Notification 2025 PDF Download.
NHAI Notification 2025
NHAI Notification 2025: Overview
NHAI Vacancy 2025 for various posts has been released on the official website of NHAI
on October 30, 2025 for 84 posts. Check the table below for NHAI Notification 2025 Key Highlights
Parameter
Details
Organization
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
Recruitment Year
2025
Total Vacancies
84
Posts Offered
Deputy Manager, Accountant, Stenographer, JTO, Library Assistant
Application Mode
Online
Notification Release Date
30 October 2025
Last Date to Apply
15 December 2025 (up to 6:00 PM)
Official Website
www.nhai.gov.in
NHAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates going to apply for the announced vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required educational qualification for each post
Post Name
Group
Essential Qualifications
Age Limit
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts)
A
Master of Business Administration (MBA (Finance)) through a regular course from a recognised University or Institute.
30 Years
Library & Information Assistant
B
Bachelor in Library Science from a recognised University or Institute.
30 Years
Junior Translation Officer
B
(i) Master's degree in Hindi with English, OR in English with Hindi, OR in any subject with Hindi/English medium, AND (ii) Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation OR two years' experience in translation work (Hindi to English and vice versa).
30 Years
Accountant
C
(i) Bachelor's Degree and (ii) Intermediate in Chartered Accountant (CA) OR Intermediate in Cost and Management Accountant (CMA).
30 Years
Stenographer
C
(i) Bachelor’s Degree and (ii) Dictation of 05 minutes at 80 wpm in shorthand (English or Hindi) and specified transcription time on computer (50 mins for English, 65 mins for Hindi).
28 Years
