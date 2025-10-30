CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
NHAI Recruitment 2025 Notification Releases for 84 Posts at nhai.gov.in - Apply Online by December 15

By Mohd Salman
Oct 30, 2025, 15:24 IST

NHAI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF was released for 84 vacancies across posts like Deputy Manager, JTO, Accountant, and Stenographer. Eligible candidates can apply online at nhai.gov.in from October 30 to December 15. Check detailed eligibility and the application process, and download the official NHAI Notification PDF here.

NHAI Recruiment 2025
NHAI Recruiment 2025

NHAI Recruitment 2025: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various posts. NHAI Recruitment Notification 2025 has been released for posts such as Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer Grade-II.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, nhai.gov.in. The online application window will be open between October 30 and December 15, 2025.

NHAI Recruitment 2025

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released a notification for the recruitment of Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer. Candidates who have completed the essential educational qualification required as per the post and have not completed 30 years of age can apply online.

NHAI Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying to the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Along with this, it contains the application fees, selection procedure, and detailed vacancy distribution. Click on the direct link below to download the NHAI Notification 2025 PDF Download.

NHAI Notification 2025

PDF Download

NHAI Notification 2025: Overview

NHAI Vacancy 2025 for various posts has been released on the official website of NHAI
on October 30, 2025 for 84 posts. Check the table below for NHAI Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Parameter

Details

Organization

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Recruitment Year

2025

Total Vacancies

84

Posts Offered

Deputy Manager, Accountant, Stenographer, JTO, Library Assistant

Application Mode

Online

Notification Release Date

30 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

15 December 2025 (up to 6:00 PM)

Official Website

www.nhai.gov.in

NHAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates going to apply for the announced vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required educational qualification for each post

Post Name

Group

Essential Qualifications

Age Limit

Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts)

A

Master of Business Administration (MBA (Finance)) through a regular course from a recognised University or Institute.

30 Years

Library & Information Assistant

B

Bachelor in Library Science from a recognised University or Institute.

30 Years

Junior Translation Officer

B

(i) Master's degree in Hindi with English, OR in English with Hindi, OR in any subject with Hindi/English medium, AND (ii) Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation OR two years' experience in translation work (Hindi to English and vice versa).

30 Years

Accountant

C

(i) Bachelor's Degree and (ii) Intermediate in Chartered Accountant (CA) OR Intermediate in Cost and Management Accountant (CMA).

30 Years

Stenographer

C

(i) Bachelor’s Degree and (ii) Dictation of 05 minutes at 80 wpm in shorthand (English or Hindi) and specified transcription time on computer (50 mins for English, 65 mins for Hindi).

28 Years

