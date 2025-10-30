NHAI Recruitment 2025 Notification Releases for 84 Posts at nhai.gov.in - Apply Online by December 15

NHAI Recruitment 2025: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various posts. NHAI Recruitment Notification 2025 has been released for posts such as Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer Grade-II.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, nhai.gov.in. The online application window will be open between October 30 and December 15, 2025.

