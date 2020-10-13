NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 Released @nhb.org.in, Download National Housing Bank Scale 1 Admit Card

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020: National Housing Bank (NHB) has uploaded the admit card of online written examination for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) on its official website. All candidates who have applied for NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 can download NHB Admit Card from the official website - nhb.org.in or directly through the link below.

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card Link

The candidates will be required to provide their Registration No or Roll No and Password for downloading the admit card. They are advised to download e-Call Letters well in advance to avoid last minute rush. No paper-based Call Letter will be issued for this examination.

NHB Assistant Manager Exam will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) across various centres in the country. They should carry their admit card along with ID proof. Candidates must follow the COVID-19 norms of social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination hall and in the premises of the Venue. The candidates can check all the instructions related to COVID - 19 through the exam notice below:

NHB Assistant Manager Exam Notice PDF

NHB Assistant Manager Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in two parts objective type and subjective type

NHB Assistant Manager Objective Type Paper

Subject N. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning and

Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General Awareness

(with special focus on Economy &

Banking) and Computer Knowledge 50 50 40 minutes English Language 25 30 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation) 35 60 45 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours

NHB Assistant Manager Descriptive Type Paper will have 2 questions on English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) of 25 marks. The duration of the test will be 30 minutes.Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will commence immediately after completion of the Objective Test.



Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each section of the Objective Test and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview

How to Download NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 ?