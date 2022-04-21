NHB Assistant Manager Result 2022 Soon: Download Dy Manager Selection List PDF Here

NHB Assistant Manager Result 2022 will be releaed by the National Housing Board at nhb.org.in. Candidates can check the updates here.

NHB Assistant Manager Result 2022: National Housing Board will soon release the result for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) on its website. However, the board uploaded the result for Deputy Manager (Scale 2) on 20 April 2022. Hence, we can expect the result of Scale 1 anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates can download NHB Result for Scale 2 from this article. According to the official notice “, 28 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for Interview to the Post of Deputy Managers.All shortlisted candidates to submit the BIO-DATA-CUM-ATTESTATION FORM (BAF) ONLINE by visiting the below link. This link will be available from 21.04.2022 to 26.04.2022 (both days are inclusive). Candidates are advised to submit the same ONLINE on or before the last date i.e. 26.04.2022. Candidates are required to login by entering their Roll Number or Registration Number, Date of Birth and captcha. Online BAF contains fields for submitting personal profile, qualification, experience etc. and uploading of relevant document”

NHB conducted the online for AM and DY Posts on 06 Match 2022. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. The candidates can check the complete details of the exam analysis by clicking on the link given below:

How to Download NHB Assistant Manager Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of NHB and visit 'opportunities @NHB' then 'Current Vacancies' Click on ‘Recruitment of Officers in Various Scales – 2021’ Now, click on ‘Result of Online Examination held on 06.03.2022 for the post of Assistant Manager (JMGS– I)’ Download NHB Assistant Manager Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Other than this, NHB has also released the result for the post of Regional Manager (Risk Manager) on 31 March 2022.