NHB Exam Analysis 2022 (6th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)

NHB Exam Analysis 2022: The National Housing Bank (NHB) conducted the online written examination on 6th March 2022 for the appointment to various posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale-II (Deputy Manager) and Junior Management Grade Scale – I (Assistant Manager). Selection for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) posts includes two-tiered processes (online written exam and interview) and for SMGS-IV (RM) includes two-tiered processes (shortlisting and interview). Candidates selected in the Written Exam phase for Scale – I and II and Shortlisting phase for Scale – IV will be called for an Interview. In this article, we have shared the NHB Exam Analysis 2022: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts for the JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) Posts.
NHB 2022 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Cut-off date for eligibility criteria
|
1st December 2022
|
Online Applications and Fee Payment Start Date
Scale- I, II & IV
|
1st December 2021 to 30th December 2021 (Both Days Inclusive)
|
Online Applications and Fee Payment End Date
Scale- I, II & IV
|
30th December 2021
|
e-Call Letter Download Written Exam Scale- I and II only
|
10 days prior to the Exam
|
Online Examination for Scale- I and II only
|
6th March 2022
|
Result of Online Examination for Scale- I and II only
|
March 2022 (Tentative)
|
e-Call Letter Download Interview for Scale- I, II & IV
|
March /April 2022 (Tentative)
|
Interview for Scale- I, II & IV
|
March /April 2022 (Tentative)
|
Declaration of Final Result for Scale- I, II & IV
|
April /May 2022 (Tentative)
NHB 2022 Exam Pattern
JMGS-I (Assistant Manager)
|
Name of Tests
(NOT BY SEQUENCE)
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Time allotted for each test (Separately
timed)
|
Type of test
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
English & Hindi
|
60 minutes
|
Objective
|
General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge.
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
25
|
30
|
English
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation)
|
35
|
60
|
English & Hindi
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
|
03 hours
|
English Language* (Letter Writing and Essay)
|
02
|
25
|
English
|
30 minutes
|
Descriptive
NOTE: Each question in Objective Tests will have five alternative choices, out of which one will be the correct answer. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For every wrong answer marked, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
MMGS-II (Deputy Manager)
|
Name of Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE)
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Time allotted for each test
|
Type of test
|
General Aptitude (Qualifying in nature)
|
|
|
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
Objective
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
English &
Hindi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
English & Hindi
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
English
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
English &
Hindi
|
Professional Knowledge (Risk, Credit and Audit)
|
50
|
100
|
English &
Hindi
|
TOTAL
|
150
|
200
|
NOTE: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language tests will be of qualifying nature. Candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks in these papers. Minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by the Bank. Marks scored in General Awareness and Professional Knowledge tests will be used only for shortlisting of candidates for interview.
NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
|
Name of Tests
(NOT BY SEQUENCE)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
38-40
|
General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge.
|
Moderate
|
40-42
|
English Language
|
Easy-Moderate
|
21-23
|
Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation)
|
Easy-Moderate
|
28-30
|
English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)
|
Easy-Moderate
|
NA
|
Overall
|
Easy-Moderate
|
127-135
NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Section-wise Analysis
English Language
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension (Plant Disease)
|
5-6
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
6-7
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Para Jumble
|
3-4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
3-4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Match the Columns
|
2-3
|
Easy to Moderate
Descriptive: English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)
Topic of Essay Writing: Use of electric vehicles in the future and its advantages
Topic of Letter Writing: Letter to Municipality Commissioner regarding drainage problem
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (Circular, Uncertain, Comparison based, Box based)
|
12-15
|
Moderate- Difficult
|
Syllogism
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Inequality (Coded)
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Chinese Coding
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Coded Blood Relations
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Direction
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Word Based
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input
|
3-4
|
Moderate
Computer Aptitude
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
LAN
|
11010 Decimal
|
MS Excel (Column after Z) & MS Word (Shortcut Key)
|
VLSi Generation
|
Operating System
|
Library Office
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Arithmetic (Boat & Stream, Profit & Loss, Age based, Mixtures, Time & Work)
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation (Line Graph + Table)
|
5-10
|
Moderate
|
Inequality
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Pie Chart
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Wrong Number Series
|
3-5
|
Moderate
General Awareness
Topics asked
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
Republic Day Parade
|
Lata Mangeshkar
|
Union Budget
|
Summer Olympics 2028
|
Merger Based
|
UGC
|
RBI- SLR
|
Books & Authors
|
LIC
|
Payment Bank (FINO)
|
National Science Day
|
Current Banking (SBI)
|
BATA BA
|
Ramsar Site