NHB Exam Analysis 2022 (6th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 14:04 IST
NHB Exam Analysis 2022: The National Housing Bank (NHB) conducted the online written examination on 6th March 2022 for the appointment to various posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale-II (Deputy Manager) and Junior Management Grade Scale – I (Assistant Manager). Selection for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) posts includes two-tiered processes (online written exam and interview) and for SMGS-IV (RM) includes two-tiered processes (shortlisting and interview). Candidates selected in the Written Exam phase for Scale – I and II and Shortlisting phase for Scale – IV will be called for an Interview. In this article, we have shared the NHB Exam Analysis 2022: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts for the JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) Posts.

NHB 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria

1st December 2022

Online Applications and Fee Payment Start Date

Scale- I, II & IV

1st December 2021 to 30th December 2021 (Both Days Inclusive)

Online Applications and Fee Payment End Date

Scale- I, II & IV

30th December 2021

e-Call Letter Download Written Exam Scale- I and II only

10 days prior to the Exam

Online Examination for Scale- I and II only

6th March 2022

Result of Online Examination for Scale- I and II only

March 2022 (Tentative)

e-Call Letter Download Interview for Scale- I, II & IV

March /April 2022 (Tentative)

Interview for Scale- I, II & IV

March /April 2022 (Tentative)

Declaration of Final Result for Scale- I, II & IV

April /May 2022 (Tentative)

NHB 2022 Exam Pattern

JMGS-I (Assistant Manager)

Name of Tests

(NOT BY SEQUENCE)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time allotted for each test (Separately

timed)

Type of test

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45

60

English        & Hindi

60 minutes

 

 

 

 

 

Objective

General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge.

50

50

English        & Hindi

40 minutes

English Language

25

30

English

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation)

35

60

English        & Hindi

45 minutes

Total

155

200

 

03 hours

English Language* (Letter Writing and Essay)

02

25

English

30 minutes

Descriptive

NOTE: Each question in Objective Tests will have five alternative choices, out of which one will be the correct answer. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For every wrong answer marked, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

MMGS-II (Deputy Manager)

Name of  Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE)

No. of Questions

Maximum

Marks

Medium of Exam

Time allotted for each test

Type of test

General Aptitude (Qualifying in nature)

 

 

 

Composite Time of 2 hours

Objective

Reasoning

25

25

English &

Hindi

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

English & Hindi

English Language

25

25

English

General Awareness

25

25

English &

Hindi

Professional Knowledge (Risk, Credit and Audit)

50

100

English &

Hindi

TOTAL

150

200

 

NOTE: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language tests will be of qualifying nature. Candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks in these papers. Minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by the Bank. Marks scored in General Awareness and Professional Knowledge tests will be used only for shortlisting of candidates for interview.

NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Name of Tests

(NOT BY SEQUENCE)

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Moderate

38-40

General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge.

Moderate

40-42

English Language

Easy-Moderate

21-23

Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation)

Easy-Moderate

28-30

English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)

Easy-Moderate

NA

Overall

Easy-Moderate

127-135

NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Section-wise Analysis

English Language

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension (Plant Disease)

5-6

Easy to Moderate

Cloze Test

6-7 

Easy to Moderate

Para Jumble

3-4

Easy to Moderate

Error Detection

3-4

Easy to Moderate

Match the Columns

2-3

Easy to Moderate

Descriptive: English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)

Topic of Essay Writing: Use of electric vehicles in the future and its advantages

Topic of Letter Writing: Letter to Municipality Commissioner regarding drainage problem

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (Circular, Uncertain, Comparison based, Box based)

12-15

Moderate- Difficult

Syllogism

3-4 

Moderate 

Inequality (Coded)

3-4

Moderate

Chinese Coding

3-4

Moderate

Coded Blood Relations

3-4

Moderate

Machine Input

3-4

Moderate

Direction

1-2

Moderate

Word Based

1-2

Moderate

Machine Input

3-4

Moderate

Computer Aptitude

Topics

Topics

LAN

11010 Decimal

MS Excel (Column after Z) & MS Word (Shortcut Key)

VLSi Generation

Operating System

Library Office

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Arithmetic (Boat & Stream, Profit & Loss, Age based, Mixtures, Time & Work)

10-12

Moderate 

Data Interpretation (Line Graph + Table)

5-10

Moderate

Inequality

3-5

Moderate

Pie Chart

3-5

Moderate

Wrong Number Series

3-5

Moderate

General Awareness

Topics asked

Topics

Topics

Republic Day Parade

Lata Mangeshkar

Union Budget

Summer Olympics 2028

Merger Based

UGC

RBI- SLR

Books & Authors

LIC

Payment Bank (FINO)

National Science Day

Current Banking (SBI)

BATA BA

Ramsar Site

