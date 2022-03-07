NHB Exam Analysis 2022 (6th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)

NHB Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level and Good Attempts for the JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) Posts.

NHB Exam Analysis 2022: The National Housing Bank (NHB) conducted the online written examination on 6th March 2022 for the appointment to various posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale-II (Deputy Manager) and Junior Management Grade Scale – I (Assistant Manager). Selection for JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) posts includes two-tiered processes (online written exam and interview) and for SMGS-IV (RM) includes two-tiered processes (shortlisting and interview). Candidates selected in the Written Exam phase for Scale – I and II and Shortlisting phase for Scale – IV will be called for an Interview. In this article, we have shared the NHB Exam Analysis 2022: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts for the JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM) Posts.

NHB 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Cut-off date for eligibility criteria 1st December 2022 Online Applications and Fee Payment Start Date Scale- I, II & IV 1st December 2021 to 30th December 2021 (Both Days Inclusive) Online Applications and Fee Payment End Date Scale- I, II & IV 30th December 2021 e-Call Letter Download Written Exam Scale- I and II only 10 days prior to the Exam Online Examination for Scale- I and II only 6th March 2022 Result of Online Examination for Scale- I and II only March 2022 (Tentative) e-Call Letter Download Interview for Scale- I, II & IV March /April 2022 (Tentative) Interview for Scale- I, II & IV March /April 2022 (Tentative) Declaration of Final Result for Scale- I, II & IV April /May 2022 (Tentative)

NHB 2022 Exam Pattern

JMGS-I (Assistant Manager)

Name of Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) Type of test Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 English & Hindi 60 minutes Objective General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge. 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes English Language 25 30 English 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation) 35 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes Total 155 200 03 hours English Language* (Letter Writing and Essay) 02 25 English 30 minutes Descriptive

NOTE: Each question in Objective Tests will have five alternative choices, out of which one will be the correct answer. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For every wrong answer marked, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

MMGS-II (Deputy Manager)

Name of Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Time allotted for each test Type of test General Aptitude (Qualifying in nature) Composite Time of 2 hours Objective Reasoning 25 25 English & Hindi Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 English & Hindi English Language 25 25 English General Awareness 25 25 English & Hindi Professional Knowledge (Risk, Credit and Audit) 50 100 English & Hindi TOTAL 150 200

NOTE: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language tests will be of qualifying nature. Candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks in these papers. Minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by the Bank. Marks scored in General Awareness and Professional Knowledge tests will be used only for shortlisting of candidates for interview.

NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Name of Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE) Difficulty Level Good Attempts Reasoning and Computer Aptitude Moderate 38-40 General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge. Moderate 40-42 English Language Easy-Moderate 21-23 Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation) Easy-Moderate 28-30 English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) Easy-Moderate NA Overall Easy-Moderate 127-135

NHB Exam Analysis 2022 JMGS-I (AM) and MMGS-II (DM)/ 6th March: Section-wise Analysis

English Language

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (Plant Disease) 5-6 Easy to Moderate Cloze Test 6-7 Easy to Moderate Para Jumble 3-4 Easy to Moderate Error Detection 3-4 Easy to Moderate Match the Columns 2-3 Easy to Moderate

Descriptive: English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)

Topic of Essay Writing: Use of electric vehicles in the future and its advantages

Topic of Letter Writing: Letter to Municipality Commissioner regarding drainage problem

Reasoning Ability

Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (Circular, Uncertain, Comparison based, Box based) 12-15 Moderate- Difficult Syllogism 3-4 Moderate Inequality (Coded) 3-4 Moderate Chinese Coding 3-4 Moderate Coded Blood Relations 3-4 Moderate Machine Input 3-4 Moderate Direction 1-2 Moderate Word Based 1-2 Moderate Machine Input 3-4 Moderate

Computer Aptitude

Topics Topics LAN 11010 Decimal MS Excel (Column after Z) & MS Word (Shortcut Key) VLSi Generation Operating System Library Office

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic No. of Questions Level Arithmetic (Boat & Stream, Profit & Loss, Age based, Mixtures, Time & Work) 10-12 Moderate Data Interpretation (Line Graph + Table) 5-10 Moderate Inequality 3-5 Moderate Pie Chart 3-5 Moderate Wrong Number Series 3-5 Moderate

General Awareness

Topics asked