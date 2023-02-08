NHB Assistant Manager Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF, Check Interview Details Here

NHB Assistant Manager Result 2023 has been declared by the National Housing Bank. Candidates can download the results from the official website of NHB i.e., nhb.org.in For more details on procedure to download the result, direct link to the result pdf and other information candidates can refer to the article below.

The National Housing Bank has released the NHB Assistant Manager Result 2023 on its official website for the post of Assistant Managers. Candidates can check the results from the official website of the NHB i.e., nhb.org.in

The examination for the post of Assistant Manager in NHB was conducted on 24th December 2022. The bank has now released the final list of candidates who are shortlisted for the interview.

As many as 240 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview for Assistant Manager (Scale 1)- Generalist and a total of 10 candidates have been shortlisted for interview for Assistant Manager (Scale 1)- Hindi.

The candidates must refer to the official notification for detailed information about the NHB Result 2023

We have shared the process to download the final result released by NHB. Candidates can refer to the official notification released by the board for detailed information through the direct link provided below.

Download Official - NHB Assistant Manager Result 2023 Notification PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NHB i.e. nhb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option at the bottom of the screen as “opportunities@nhb”

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with an option “NHB Assistant Manager Result 2023”

Step 4: Click on the result link and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by NHB is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for an interview.