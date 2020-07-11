NHM Assam CHO Recruitment 2020 for 660 Community Health Officer, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in for 6-Months Certificate in Community Health (CCH)

NHM Assam CHO Recruitment 2020: Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has published the notification for 6-Months Certificate in Community Health (CHH) for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Eligible candidates can apply online for NHM Assam Community Health Officer Posts on nhm.assam.gov.in on or before 20 July 2020.

Candidate who successfully completes NHM CCE 2020 will get certificate from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and will be posted at the Health & Wellness Centres - Sub Centers.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 20 July 2002

NHM Assam CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO)- 660 Posts

SMK Civil Hospital, Nalbari - 60

200 Bedded Civil Hospital, Goalpara - 60

Bongaigaon District Hospital, Bongaigaon - 60

Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Darrang - 60

SM Dev Civil Hospital, Cachar - 60

Karimganj Civil Hospital, Karimganj - 60

LGB Civil Hospital, Tinsukia - 60

Sivasgar Civil Hospital, Sivasagar - 60

SKK Civil Hospital, Golaghat - 60

North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital, Lakhimpur - 60

BP Civil Hospital, Nagaon - 60

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam CHO Job

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc.(Nursing) / Post Basic B. Sc Nursing – Registered Nurse Registered Midwife (RNRM) from a recognized Institute / Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognized Institute or University from a recognized institute or University / GNM Course Passed & registered with Assam Nurses Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council

Age Limit:

30 Years (40 years for the SCs and STs)

Salary/Remuneration During the Course:

For In-service Candidates - Respective Remuneration/Salary per month + Rs. 10,000/- per month for Fooding / Lodging for a maximum of six months

Respective Remuneration/Salary per month + Rs. 10,000/- per month for Fooding / Lodging for a maximum of six months For Other Candidates - Stipend Rs. 10,000/- per month + Rs. 10,000/- per month for Fooding / Lodging for a maximum of six months

On successful completion of the course, the CHOs, if absorbed under NHM will receive Rs. 25,000/ per month and performance based incentives up to Rs. 15,000/- per month.

Selection Process for NHM Assam CHO Posts

The eligible candidates will be selected based on the aggregate percentage secured by the candidate in the last qualifying degree / diploma (mentioned in Essential Criteria). The selected candidate has to sign surety bond immediately after the placement in the Programme Study Centre

How to Apply for NHM Assam CHO Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online on official website at https://nhm.assam.gov.in on or before 20 July 2020