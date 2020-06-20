NHM Assam Recruitment 2020, Interview for 30 Medical Officer Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for the Medical Officer (Ayur) Posts. Eligible and interested persons can attend walk-in-interview on 25 June 2020.

Interview Details

Walk-in-interview Date: 25 June 2020 (Thursday)

Time - 11 AM Onwards

Venue - Office of the Mission Director, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam Medical Officer Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Ayur) - 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Job

Educational Qualification:

BAMS Degree from a recognized Ayurvedic College and registered with State Council of Indian Medicine, Assam.

Age Limit:

60 Years

Remuneration:

Rs. 30,500/-

Selection Process for NHM Assam Medical Officer Posts

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis their performance in interview. Candidates who are already working under NHM, Assam shall not apply and will not be considered for selection. Any such candidate if detected later on, their selection will be cancelled and contract will be terminated immediately. The candidates shall visit NHM official website for details.

How to Apply for NHM Assam Medical Officer Posts ?

Eligible and interested persons can appear for walk-in-interview along with all original testimonials for verification along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the testimonials at the Office of the Mission Director, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5 on 25 June 2020 at 11 AM.