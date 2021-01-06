NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 for 84 Accountant and Accounts Assistant Posts, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM Bihar) has published the notification for the recruitment of Accountant and Accounts Assistant on its official website. Candidates can apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment through official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org from 07 January to 28 January 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Submission - 28 January 2021

NHM Bihar Vacancy Details

Accountant SPMU - 06

Accountant RPMU - 09

Accountant DPMU - 38

Account Assistant - 31

Pay Scale:

Accountant SPMU - Rs. 22,500

Accountant RPMU - Rs. 15,000

Accountant DPMU - Rs. 15,000

Account Assistant - Rs. 15,000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Bihar Accountant and Accounts Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Com (Full Time) from any recognized Institute / University with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR CA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR ICWA Inter wish Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months). Minimum 3 Years of post-qualification work experience in Accounts/ Finance Function/CA firm.

Accountant – RPMU - B.Com (Full Time) from any recognized Institute / University with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR CA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course In Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR ICWA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course In Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months)

Accountant – B.Com (Full Time) from any recognized Institute / University with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR CA Inter with Any Certificate/Diploma Course m Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR ICWA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course In Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months)

Urban Health Accounts Assistant-(DPMU -NUHM) - B.Com (Full Time) from any recognized Institute / University with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tatty (Course duration of minimum 6 months OR CA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months) OR ICWA Inter with Any Certificate/ Diploma Course in Computer Application with Tally (Course duration of minimum 6 months)

Age Limit:

Unreserved/EWS – 37yrs

Unreserved/EWS (Female) – 40yrs

BC/MBC (Male & Female) – 40yrs

SC/ST (Male & Female)- 42yrs.

How to Apply for NHM Bihar Jobs 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before 28 January 2021.

NHM Bihar Accounts Notification Download