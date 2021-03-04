NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2021 Today @nhmharyana.gov.in, Download List of Eligible Candidates Here

NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, is releasing the admit card of the written exam for the post of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officer (CH0),today i.e. on 04 March 2021 at 3 PM, on its website - nhmharyana.gov.in. The Candidates, who were not able to apply online and submitted their Application Forms physically at NHM SHQ, are also required to download their Admit Cards. NHM Haryana CHO Exam is scheduled to be held on 07 March 2021 (Sunday) at 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM as below:

Date of Written Test Reporting Time Written Test Time Roll Number-wise Venue for Written Test 07 March 2021 10:30 AM 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM Roll No. 210001 to 210810 Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector-15, Chandigarh (UT) Roll No. 210811 to 211524 & Roll No. 215001 to 215177 Government College, Sector-1, Panchkula

OMR Based Evaluation Sheets will be used for the Written Test

NHM Haryana has also released the list of the candidates who are shortlisted to appear for NHM Haryana Exam. Candidates who have applied for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 can check the Enrollment No. Name of Applicants Father's Name of shortlisted candidates through the PDF below:

NHM Haryana Shortlisted Candidates List

All the Candidates are required to bring hard copy (print out) of their NHM Haryana Admit Card along-with his/her photo imposed/embossed Valid Identity Proof on the day of Written Test.

Candidates who would qualified in the written test will be called for Counselling & Document Verification. The schedule & venue for Counselling & Document Verification will be intimated later on by the NHM.