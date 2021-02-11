NHM MP Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Exam Date for Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician Posts

NHM MP Admit Card 2021: National Helath Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Female Health Worker ANM, Staff Nurse and Laboratory Technician on on SAMS website -sams.co.in. As per the notice the online written exam for the said post is scheduled to be held from 24 March to 26 March 2021. NHM MP Admit Card will be uploaded 7 days before Online Written Test date i.e. on 17 March 2021.

Candidates can download NHM MP Admit Card, once released, from the official website. A link for mock/ dummy test for rehearsal/practice for the Computer Based Test (CBT) based online written test shall be provided on the website www.sams.co.in five days (19 March 2021) before of Online Written Test.

NHM MP Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be 100 objective-type of questions on:

NHM MP Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Logical Reasoning (Verbal), General Awareness and Current Affairs 30% 70% Domain Specific Questions- (Midwifery and Obstetrical Nursing; Community Health Nursing; Critical

Care; Emergency care; Fundamentals of Nursing; Medical Surgical Nursing; Communicable Diseases; Pharmacology; Nutrition; First Aid; Paediatric Nursing; Administration and Ward Management)



70% Total 100 Questions

NHM MP ANM Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Logical Reasoning (Verbal), General Awareness and Current Affairs 30% 70% Domain Specific Questions

(a) Community Health Nursing;

(b) Health Promotion

(1) Nutrition;

(2) Human Body & Hygiene;

(3) Environmental Sanitation

(4) Mental Health

(c) Primary Health Care Nursing

(1) Infection and immunization;

(2) Communicable Diseases

(3) Community health problems;

(4) Primary medical care;

(5) First aid and referral;

(d) Child Health Nursing

(e) Health Centre Management

(f) Midwifery

(1) Antenatal ward;

(2) Intra-natal/labour room ;

(3) Post-natal ward

(4) Neonatal care unit 70% Total 100 Questions

NHM MP Lab Technician Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Logical Reasoning (Verbal), General Awareness and Current Affairs 30% 70% Domain Specific Questions- ([Basic Haematology, Blood banking & Immune Haematology, Clinical Pathology, Clinical Biochemistry, Microbiology, Immunology etc)



70% Total 100 Questions

Each question will be of 1 mark.

A total of 5835 vacancies are available out of which 2664 are for the post of Staff Nurse, 2551 for ANM Posts and 620 for Kab Technician.

NHM MP Exam and Admit Card Notice