NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 283 Lab Technician posts; application begins from 1 Jan @sams.co.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification for 283 Lab Technician posts. Check application process, educational qualification and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 16:22 IST
NHM MP Recruitment 2022
NHM MP Recruitment 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the notification for recruitment for the post of Lab Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format from 1 to 30 January 2022. A total of 283 vacancies will be recruited. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of application: 30 January 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No. of Vacancies

Lab Technician

283

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology; B.Sc. (MLT), B.M.L.T, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale - Rs. 15000/-

Download NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 January 2022 to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

What is the age limit required for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 January 2022 to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology; B.Sc. (MLT), B.M.L.T, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).

What is the last date for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

30 January 2022.

What is the starting date for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

1 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

283.
