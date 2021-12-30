NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 283 Lab Technician posts; application begins from 1 Jan @sams.co.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the notification for recruitment for the post of Lab Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format from 1 to 30 January 2022. A total of 283 vacancies will be recruited. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 January 2022
- Last date for submission of application: 30 January 2022
NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Lab Technician
|
283
NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology; B.Sc. (MLT), B.M.L.T, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).
NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale - Rs. 15000/-
Download NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 January 2022 to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
