NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 283 Lab Technician posts; application begins from 1 Jan @sams.co.in

What is the age limit required for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 January 2022 to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology; B.Sc. (MLT), B.M.L.T, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).

What is the last date for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

30 January 2022.

What is the starting date for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

1 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

283.