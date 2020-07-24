NHM Nuapada Recruitment 2020 for 131 MPHW/Staff Nurse Posts

NHM Nuapada Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, ZIlla Swasthya Samiti, Nuapada, Office of the Chief District Medical Office & Nuapada has invited applications for recruitment to the post of MPHW(F)/Staff Nurses including the retired persons for Covid Care Home on short term contract basis for a period of three months or till Covid Care Home are functional. Eligible and interested can walk in for the interview on scheduled date and time.

Important Dates

Walk-in-interview Date for MPHW - 23 July 2020

Walk-in-Interview Date for Staff Nurse - 28 July 2020

NHM Nuapada Vacancy Details

MPHW(F)- 131 Posts

Staff Nurses - Empanelment

Salary:

MPHW(F) - Rs. 388/ day + additional covid incentive of Rs. 462/ per day

Staff Nurse Rs. - 388/ day + additional covid incentive of Rs. 612/ per dav

Eligibility Criteria for MPHW/Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

MPHW(F)- HSC examination & shall have completed ANM course from institution recognized by Govt and approved by INC and must have registered in the Odisha nursing council

Staff Nurses - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing from any inititutionr duly approved by INC and must have registered in the Odisha nursing council

How to apply for NHM Nuapada 131 MPHW/Staff Nurse Posts

Interested and eligible candidates having requisite qualification can download the application format from www.nuapada.nic.in and may appear for Walk in Interview as per scheduled date anf tim. Registration timing will be from 10.30 A.M to 1 PM. No application will be received beyond the scheduled timing of registration.

NHM Nuapada Recruitment Notification PDF

