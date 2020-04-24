NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 57 Administrator & Assistant Hospital Administrator Posts for COVID-19

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Hospital Administrator and Administrator for COVID-19. The online applications for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 has been started at nhm.punjab.gov.in. The candidates can submit the applications latest by 4 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application: 4 May 2020

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Administrator- 1 Post

Assistant Hospital Administrator - 56 Posts

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Administrator- Candidate holding Master of Business Administration(2 years regular full-time degree) in any stream from a recognized Institute/University are eligible to apply.

Assistant Hospital Administrator - Candidate holding Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Administration (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Management (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Health Care Management (2 years regular full time degree) from a recognized Institute/University.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Administrator:- Rs. 80000 Per Month

Assistant Hospital Administrator:- Rs. 30000 Per Month

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Administrator - upto 45 years

Assistant Hospital Administrator - 18 to 37 years

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 May 2020. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

