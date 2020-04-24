NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 57 Administrator & Assistant Hospital Administrator Posts for COVID-19

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Hospital Administrator and Administrator for COVID-19. The online applications for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 has been started at nhm.punjab.gov.in. The candidates can submit the applications latest by 4 May 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last Date for submission of application: 4 May 2020
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Administrator- 1 Post
- Assistant Hospital Administrator - 56 Posts
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Administrator- Candidate holding Master of Business Administration(2 years regular full-time degree) in any stream from a recognized Institute/University are eligible to apply.
- Assistant Hospital Administrator - Candidate holding Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Administration (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Management (2 years regular full-time degree) from a recognized Institute/University or Post Graduate Degree in Health Care Management (2 years regular full time degree) from a recognized Institute/University.
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Administrator:- Rs. 80000 Per Month
- Assistant Hospital Administrator:- Rs. 30000 Per Month
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Administrator - upto 45 years
- Assistant Hospital Administrator - 18 to 37 years
Download NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 May 2020. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for 50 Paramedical Posts
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for JRF Post
AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020: Apply for 53 Professor, Additional Professor and Other Posts
SSSNIBE Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited for 11 Scientist Posts, Last date Extended