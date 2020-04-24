SSSNIBE Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited for 11 Scientist Posts, Last date Extended

SSSNIBE Recruitment 2020: Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSSNIBE),an autonomous Institution under the Ministry New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in prescribed format on or before 23 May 2020. The last date of receipt of Applications in this regard is extended owing to current situation of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Notification details

Advt. No.: 348-21/6/2019-Admin

Important Dates

Closing Date of Application Forms: 23 May 2020

SSSNIBE Vacancy Details

Scientist – “B”- 1 Post

Scientist – “C”- 3 Posts

Scientist – “D”- 4 Posts

Scientist – “F”- 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SSSNIBE Scientist Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Scientist – “B”- First class Post Graduate Degree in Science or First Class Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering/ Technology preferably in Renewable Energy from a recognized university/ Institutions. Experience: Minimum 4 years experience preferably in the Bio-Energy development sector after essential Qualification

Scientist – “C”- First Class Post Graduate Degree in Science or First Class Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering/ Technology preferably in Renewable Energy from a recognized university/ Institutions. Minimum 5 years experience in Renewable Energy Sector after essential qualification, out of which 3 years should be preferably in the field of Bio-Energy R&D/ Design/ Manufacturing and Consultancy

Scientist – “D”- First Class Post Graduation Degree in Science or First-Class Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering / Technology preferably in Renewable Energy from a recognized university / institution. Minimum 8 (eight) years in the Renewable Energy Sector after essential Qualification, out of which 4 years in the field of Bio Energy / R&D / Design / Manufacturing and consultancy services. Preference will be given for experience in Bio Energy sector

Scientist – “F”- Doctorate Degree in Science or First class Post Graduate Degree in Engineering/ Technology preferably in Renewable Energy from a recognized University/Institution. ii. Experience: Minimum 12 years experience in Renewable Energy Sector after essential qualification, out of which 6 years should be preferably in the field of Bio-Energy R&D/Design/ Manufacturing and consultancy.

Salary:

Scientist ‘B’ - PB – 3, GP-5,400/-

Scientist ‘C’ - PB – 3, GP-6,600/-

Scientist ‘D’ - PB – 3, GP-7,600/-

Scientist ‘F’ - PB – 4, GP-8,900/-a

How to Apply for SSS NIBE Scientist Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the The Director General, Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE), Jalandhar-Kapurthala Road, Wadala Kalan, Kapurthala (Punjab) 144 601 on or before 23 May 2020.

SSSNIBE Recruitment Notification PDF

SSSNIBE Last Date Extended Notice