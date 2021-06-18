Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: 2800 Vacancies Notified for Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is hiring 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts on its website i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. Check Details Here

Created On: Jun 18, 2021 20:16 IST
NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021
NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has published a notification for 06 Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session for 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts on its website i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

Candidates can apply Online for NHM UP Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 30 June 2021. The last for submitting NHM UP CHO Online Application is 20 July 2021.

This course is a part of initiative Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned to strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs). Candidates who successfully complete this course and pass the final examination will be posted as Community Health Officer at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Application - 30 June 2021 at 11 AM
  2. Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 10 July 2021 till 11:59 PM

NHM UP CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO)- 2800 Posts

NHM UP CHO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University.
  2. Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application

NHM UP CHO Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website http://upnrhm.gov.in from 30 June to 20 July 2021.

NHM UP CHO Notification PDF

NHM UP Website

FAQ

How can I register their application for the post of CHO ?

Interested candidates are required to visit “www.upnrhm.gov.in/” and go to update section on the home page and click on “Online Application invited for Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies under NHM,UP” for online registration and submission of application.

What is the duration for Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training Course ?

6 months

What is UP CHO Age Limit ?

35 years

What is NHM UP CHO Registration Last Date ?

20 July 2021

What is the starting date for UP CHO Application Form 2021 ?

30 June 2021
Job Summary
NotificationNHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: 2800 Vacancies Notified for Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in
Notification DateJun 17, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 20, 2021
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization National Health Mission UP, NHM
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
