NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: 2800 Vacancies Notified for Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is hiring 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts on its website i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. Check Details Here

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has published a notification for 06 Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session for 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts on its website i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

Candidates can apply Online for NHM UP Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 30 June 2021. The last for submitting NHM UP CHO Online Application is 20 July 2021.

This course is a part of initiative Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned to strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs). Candidates who successfully complete this course and pass the final examination will be posted as Community Health Officer at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 30 June 2021 at 11 AM Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 10 July 2021 till 11:59 PM

NHM UP CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO)- 2800 Posts

NHM UP CHO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University. Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application

NHM UP CHO Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website http://upnrhm.gov.in from 30 June to 20 July 2021.

