NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 Released at upnrhm.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) has released the admit card for the post of Counsellor on its official website-https://upnrhm.gov.in. Check download link.

NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) has activated the admit card download link for the post of Counsellor on its official website. National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be conducting the written exam for the Counsellor post on 08 January 2023.

Candidates applies successfully for the Counsellor positions can download their Admit Card from the official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP)-https://upnrhm.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the Counsellor recruitment written examination, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration number to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that that written exam for the counsellor positions under NHM, UP is scheduled on 08th January 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam will have to download their Admit Card to appear in the written exam.

You can download the NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023