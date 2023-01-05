NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 Released at upnrhm.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) has activated the admit card download link for the post of Counsellor on its official website. National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be conducting the written exam for the Counsellor post on 08 January 2023.
Candidates applies successfully for the Counsellor positions can download their Admit Card from the official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP)-https://upnrhm.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023
In a bid to download the Counsellor recruitment written examination, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration number to the link available on the official website.
It is noted that that written exam for the counsellor positions under NHM, UP is scheduled on 08th January 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam will have to download their Admit Card to appear in the written exam.
You can download the NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023
- Go to official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP)- https://upnrhm.gov.in
- Click on the link displaying as Admit Card link for vacant Counsellor positions under NHM, UP on the home page.
- A new page will open where you where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Click on 'Submit' Button and you will get your Admit Card in a new window.
- Download and save the NHM UP Counsellor Admit Card 2023 for future reference.