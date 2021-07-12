NHM UP Recruitment 2021 for 797 Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). NHM UP CHO Registration will start from 28 July 2021. The last date for submitting NHM UP CHO Application is 17 August 2021 on official website - upnrhm.gov.in.

A total of 797 contractual vacancies are available for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021. Successful candidates shall be posted at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs as CHOs to work in coordination with primary healthcare team.

More details on NHM UP 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, application process below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of NHM UP CHO Application - 28 July 2021 at 11 AM Last Date for Submission of NHM UP CHO Application - 17 August 2021 till 11:59 PM

NHM UP Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 797 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from recognized Institute or University Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application

NHM UP CHO Age Limit:

35 years at the last date of advertisement (17/08/2021).

How to Apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post from 28 July to 17 August 2021 on the official website i.e. upnrhm.gov.in.

