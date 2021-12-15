NHM UP Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021 Out @upnrhm.gov.in, Submit Objection Upto 18 Dec

NHM UP Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021 has been released by National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) .upnrhm.gov.in. Download Link Below.

NHM UP Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has activated the answer key link of the exam held the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can download UP NHM Answer Key from the official website of UP NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM UP Staff Nurse Answer Key Link is provided in this article. The candidates can also download NHM Answer Key from this page.

NHM Staff Nurse Answer Key Download Link

How to Download NHM Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UP NHM i.e. upnrhm.gov.in and Visit ‘Updates’ Section.

Click on the link ‘Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2400+ Staff Nurse recruitment drive, which is valid from 15th Dec’21 (10:00 AM) to 18th Dec’21 (11:55 PM) (December 15, 2021)’

Enter your User ID, Password, captcha code and click on login button.

Download UP NHM Answer Key 2021

The candidates can also submit objection against any answer key, through online mode, from 15 December to 18 December 2021.

NHM UP shall release the final answer key after analyzing all the objections. NHM UP Staff Nurse Result shall be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Candidates qualify in the written exam will be called for verification of details/documents. A total of 2,445 candidates will be recruited for Staff Nurse Posts on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance.