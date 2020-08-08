NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for CHO/MLHP Posts, Apply Online @ukhfws.org

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) Uttarakhand, has published the recruitment notification for the Certificate Program of Community Health of 6 months run by IGNOU. Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at these Sub Centers as Community Health Officer (CHO)/ Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) to lead a primary health care team consisting of frontline workers such as the female health workers (ANMs), male health worker (MPW), and ASHAs.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications for NHM Uttarakhand CHO Recruitment 2020 on official website i.e. ukhfws.org. The last date for submitting application 17 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 17 August 2020

NHM Uttarakhand Vacancy Details

MLHP/ CHO in HWC - 300 seats

SC - 57

ST - 12

OBC- 42

EWS - 30

UR - 159

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Uttarakhand CHO/MLHP Posts

Educational Qualification:

Passed GNM/ B. Sc. (Nursing) from any recognized institution/ university. · Registered with any Nursing Council in India is mandatory · The candidates must have to be registered with Uttarakhand Nursing Council, if they get selected and opt to pursue the course.

Age Limit:

35 years (upto 40 years for the SCs and STs as on 01st July, 2020)

Selection Process for NHM Uttarakhand CHO/MLHP Posts

Applications will be screened and shortlisted candidates, as per Merit List will appear for counseling. Merit List will be uploaded on the website www.ukhfws.org

How to Apply for NHM Uttarakhand CHO/MLHP Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the course through the official website of NHM UK www.ukhfws.org on or before 17 August 2020.

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment Notification PDF

NHM Uttarakhand Online Application Link