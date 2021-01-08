NHPC Recruitment 2021 for 50 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2021: NHPC Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice for Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic and Fireman Trades for Parbati - III, HE Project at Kullu, HP. Interested and eligible persons can apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2021 through offline mode in the prescribed application format on or before 01 February 2021.

Important Date

Closing date of submission of Application Form: 01 February 2021

NHPC Limited Apprenticeship Vacancy Details

Apprentice (Electrician/Fitter/Welder/Mechanic/Fireman) - 51 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Electrician/Fitter/Welder/Mechanic - 10th passed and ITI in relevant trade

Fireman - 10th passed and ITI or Diploma in Fireman

Age Limit:

Min. 18 years and Max. 30 years (reservation for SC/ST/OBC as per govt rules)

Training Period:

1 year

Other Qualification:

Candidate should be a resident of HP

How to apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

ITI Candidates - Interested persons are required to register at apprenticeship.gov.in

Diploma Candidates - Diploma candidates are required to register at mhrdnats.gov.in

The candidates are also required to send the application form along with relevant documents by Speed post/Registered post/By hand to Deputy General Manager (Human Resource), Parbati-III Power Station, Bihali, Post Office - Largi, Mandi Distt.- Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Pincode-175122 on or before 01 February 2021 upto 5 PM