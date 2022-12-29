NIAMT Recruitment 2023 For Various Faculty Posts at niamt.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIAMT has invited online application for the 40 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check NIAMT Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT) has published job notification in the Employment News (24-30 December) 2022 for 40 Faculty posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these Faculty posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 06 February 2023. Process of online apply for NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will commence from 07 January 2023.

The detailed advertisement related to NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification is likely to publish on the official website on 06 January 2023 on the official website of National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT)-niamt.ac.in.

Detailed advertisement regarding the NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification containing starting pay, eligibility criteria and other information/application procedure can be accessed on the official website of Institute website at www.recruitment.niamt.ac.in.

Candidates should note that any addendum/corrigendum and further notices relating to this advertisement will be published on the Institute website.

Important Date NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening Date of Online Application Portal – 07/01/2023

Closing Date of Online Application Portal – 06/02/2023

Last Date for receipt of Application Print-out – 13/02/2023

Vacancy Details NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Professor-07

Associate Professor-10

Assistant Professor-23

Eligibility Criteria NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/selection process and other update for these posts.

How To Download: NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT)-niamt.ac.in. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Faculty Position on Regular Basis under Mission Mode Recruitment Drive- Revised Short Advertisement' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from candidates may visit the official website to apply for these posts as per the NIAMT Recruitment 2023 Official Notificatin from 07 January 2023 to 06 February 2023.