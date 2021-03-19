NIC NIELIT Scientist B Result 2021 Released @nielit.gov.in, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Updates Here

NIC NIELIT Scientist B Result 2021 has been released by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) – National Informatics Centre (NIC). The candidates who appeared in the NIC NIELIT Scientist B Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of NIELIT.i.e.nielit.gov.in.

NIC NIELIT Scientist B Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 against the advertisement number NIELIT/NIC/2020/1 at the various exam centre to recruit 495 vacancies. The list of (in the order of Application registration) of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of Scientist-'B'. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the written test are eligible to appear in the interview round.

The interview schedule will be announced shortly and candidates can download the call letters from the portal. The candidates can also check category wise cut off marks in the provided link below.

How and Where to Download NIC NIELIT Scientist B Result 2021?

Visit the official website of NIELIT.i.e.nielit.gov.in. Click on the recruitment section. Then, it will take you to the notification page. Click on the link that reads ‘Provisionally shortlisted candidates for interview for the post of Scientist - 'B' [Advt No.NIELIT/NIC/2020/1] based on the written examination conducted on 22/11/2020. Candidates can also view their merit position using their login credentials. Enter Candidate Id, Password, Captcha and login button. Download NIC NIELIT Scientist B Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download NIC NIELIT Scientist B Result 2021

The final selection of eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Scientist –‘B’ will be based on the combined performance of the candidates both in the written examination and in interview and verification of documents submitted by the candidates. The weight-age of marks for written examination and interview will be in the ratio 85:15. It is mandatory to appear in the interview for selection.

What’s to carry for Document Verification?

Verification of requisite documents will be done at the time of the interview for the post of Scientist- ‘B’. The candidate will be interviewed only after verification of original documents to ascertain their eligibility for the post. For Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’, Verification of documents will be done before joining. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.