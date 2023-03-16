NIC Scientist B Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Check detailed salary structure of NIC Scientist B Group A, Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) and Scientific/Technical Assistant- A(Group B). Also, know about the allowances, perks, job profile, annual package and career growth applicable for NIC Scientist B.

NIC Scientist B Salary 2023: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the detailed NIC Scientist B salary structure 2023 for three posts, Scientist B Group A, Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) and Scientific/Technical Assistant- A(Group B). The competent has earlier announced a recruitment for 598 vacancies in different posts in National Informatics Centre. The application form filling for NIC Scientist B commenced on 04th March 2023 and will end on 04th April 2023. The final selection of the candidates against any of the job profiles will be done based on their performance in the selection process.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check out the detailed NIC Scientist B salary structure, annual package, allowances, etc in this article.

NIC Scientist B Annual Package

NIC Scientist B annual package is calculated by adding up the twelve-month basic salary and allowances. As per the notification, the following is the prescribed pay level for all the posts,

Level 10 for Scientist B Group A

Level 7 for Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B)

Level 6 for Scientific/Technical Assistant- A(Group B)

Candidates can check out the following table to check the NIC Scientist B annual package.

Salary Breakup Scientist B Group A Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) Scientific/Technical Assistant- A(Group B) Pay Scale Rs. 56100- Rs.177500 Rs. 44900- Rs.142400 Rs. 35400- Rs.112400 Pay Level Level 10 Level 7 Level 6 Grade Pay 5400 4600 4200 Gross Salary 1,02,501 79,053 63,337 Annual Package 12,30,012 9,48,336 7,60,044

NIC Scientist B Salary Structure

The NIC Scientist B salary structure comprises a basic pay along with allowances namely, Dearness allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance etc. Check out the table below, for the detailed NIC Scientist B salary structure

Salary Breakup Scientist B Group A Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) Scientific/Technical Assistant- A(Group B) Pay Scale Rs. 56100- Rs.177500 Rs. 44900- Rs.142400 Rs. 35400- Rs.112400 Pay Level Level 10 Level 7 Level 6 Grade Pay 5400 4600 4200 Basic Pay 56,100 44,900 35,400 Dearness Allowance 21,318 17,062 13452 Travel Allowance 9936 4968 4968 House Rent Allowance 15,147 12,123 9558 Gross Salary 1,02,501 79,053 63,337

Other Allowances Applicable

Apart from the abovementioned NIC Scientist B salary, the shortlisted candidate is also eligible to get the following set of allowances on a monthly basis.

Medical Allowance

Special Allowance

Insurance Benefit

Gratuity

NPS Benefit

NIC Scientist B Job Profile

Candidates who successfully all the rounds of the NIC selection process i.e. written exam and interview/document verification will be absorbed into the organization. The selection shall be made against either of the three Scientist B Group A, Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B), and Scientific/Technical Assistant (Group B).

Check out the line of work applicable for all three posts in the table below.

NIC Posts Job Profile Scientist B Group A Scientist B Group A prepares and presents reports, technical papers, and presentations on their research and findings. They maintain and organise research data and documentation, including research plans, protocols, and laboratory notebooks. Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) Scientific Officer/Engineer (Group B) is responsible for planning, executing, and supervising research projects in their area of specialization. They design and conduct experiments, collect data and analyze the results to draw conclusions and make recommendations. Scientific/Technical Assistant (Group B) Scientific/Technical Assistant (Group B) provides technical support to other researchers, engineers, and technicians in the organization. They assist in troubleshooting technical problems and provide technical guidance and support.

NIC Scientist B Career Growth

Candidates joining the organisation as a NIC Scientist B post will be entitled to steady career growth. They will get myriads of opportunities to grow as a professional via internal exams. The promotions within the organisation are usually done on the basis of seniority, and performance in the internal exams. Those NIC Scientist B who successfully qualify for the internal exam get promoted to higher posts and also get increments in their salaries.