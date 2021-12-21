NIELIT Recruitment 2021-22 for Scientist B Posts, Apply Online @recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is hiring 16 Scientist ‘B’ Group A. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Break Up, and Other Details Here.

NIELIT Scientist B Recruitment 2021-22: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Scientist ‘B’ Group A on recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 20 December 2021 and the last date of application is 18 January 2022.

NIELIT Scientist B Notification Download

NIELIT Scientist B Online Application Link

Advt: NIELIT/NIC/2020/1

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application - 20 December 2021

Last date for submission of application - 18 January 2022

NIELIT Scientist B Vacancy Details

Scientist B – 16 Posts

UR - 11

ST - 1

OBC - 3

EWS - 1

NIELIT Scientist B Salary

Level - 10:(Rs.56100- 177500)

NIELIT Scientist B Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E or B. Tech or (DOEACC) B-Level or AMIE or Graduate-IETE or M.Sc. or MCA or M.E or M.Tech in the field (Single or in combination) :Electronics, Electronics & Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication, Communication, Electronics and Instrumentation, Industrial Electronics, Power Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation, Computer Science or Computer Science and Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer, Computer & Networking Security, Computer Application, Software Systems or Software Engineering, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Computer Management, Information Science or Information Science and Engineering.

Age Limit:

30 years

NIELIT Scientist B Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test (Objective Type) followed by Interview.

How to Download NIELIT Scientist B Recruitment 2021-22 ?

Candidates can apply online at recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in between 20 December 2021 (11:30 a.m) and 18 January 2022 (5:30 p.m).

The procedure/steps for filling up of applications online is available at https://recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in under ‘Instructions for filling Application‟ on the main Page.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates - Rs.400/-

General and all others - Rs.800/-