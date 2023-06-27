NIMR Recruitment 2023 For 79 Technical Assistant & Others: Check Eligibility, Salary And How to Apply

NIMR has invited online applications for the 79 Technical Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check NIMR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIMR Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has invited applications for the 79 various posts including Technical Assistant, Technician, Laboratory Attendant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 21, 2023.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



NIMR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 21, 2023

NIMR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant :26

Technician – 1 : 49

Laboratory Attendant 1: 4



NIMR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) -Candidates should have 1st class three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute, with two years experience in electrical works in a Government recognized / approved / registered Institution. OR

1st class B.E / B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NIMR Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-Pay Level – 8 (Re 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (MLT)- Pay Level – 6 (Re 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Life Sciences)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 — 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Veterinary Sciences)- Pay Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Pharmacology)-Pay Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technician – 1 (Life Sciences)-Pay Level -2 (Rs. 19,900 – 63,200)

Technician – 1 (Computer Science)- Pay Level -2 (Rs. 19,900 – 63,200)

Laboratory Attendant – 1-Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)



NIMR Recruitment 2023 PDF





NIMR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline for these posts through the official website on or before July 21, 2023.

