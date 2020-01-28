NIOS Time Table 2020: NIOS Date Sheet 2020 for 10th & 12th

Get complete updates about NIOS Time Table 2020 or NIOS Date Sheet 2020. The NIOS date sheet 2020 for April exams will be shortly available at nios.ac.in. Jagran Josh will also provide complete updates as soon as NIOS Time Table 2020 or NIOS Date Sheet 2020 will be published on the official website.

NIOS Date Sheet 2020 for Class 10: Tentative Dates

The NIOS 10th Date Sheet 2020 has not been released yet but you the exams are likely to be conducted in April 2020.

⇒ NIOS 10th Exam Dates 2020: In April

NIOS Date Sheet 2020 for Class 12: Tentative Dates

Generally, NIOS Date Sheet 2020 for Class 12 is released with the date sheet of class 10 and it is expected to be released in February.

⇒ NIOS 12th Exam Dates 2020: In April

Usually, NIOS conducts exams for 10th and 12th, twice a year (April & October).

Steps to download NIOS Date Sheet or NIOS TimeTable 2020:

The process to download NIOS Time Table or NIOS Date Sheet 2020 is quite simple and explained below

⇒ Open official website of NIOS (nios.ac.in).

⇒ On the home page, click on 'Examination/Result'

⇒ You will be redirected to the examination section of NIOS

⇒ Click on ‘NIOS Date Sheet 2020’

⇒ NIOS Date Sheet 2020 will be available for download in PDF format

Here we have also provided some important articles for the preparation of NIOS 10th & 12th exams

In this article, we have also provided the previous year NIOS Date Sheet for reference purpose