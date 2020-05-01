NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 32 Content Manager, Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad invited applications for the post of Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply through online mode on or before 23 May 2020.
Important Date:
Last date for submission of online application: 23 May 2020
NIRDPR Hyderabad Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 32
Human Resource in DDU-GKY, NIRDPR, Hyderabad
- Assistant Director, Pedagogy/ T&D - 1 Post
- Asst. Director Evidence based Policy Analyst (Skills and Livelihoods) / Innovation, (Training & Development) - 2 Posts
- Asst. Director (e-learning)/ T&D - 1 Post
- Mission Managers (Training & Development)/ T&D
- Project Officer (e-learning Operations)/ T&D - 1 Post
- Project Officer (Training Operations)/ T&D
- Asst. Dir/ M&E - 1 Post
- State Team Manager/ M&E - 1 Post
- Project Officers (M&E)/ M&E - 3 Posts
- Software Engineers/ MIS - 3 Posts
- Legal Officer/ADMN - 1 Post
- Manager (HR)/ ADMN - 1 Post
- Project Associate (HR & Admin)/ ADMN - 1 Post
Human Resource Requirement in PMA, NRO, MoRD, New Delhi
- Thematic (Research & Policy) - 1 Post
- Thematic(IEC & ICT) - 1 Post - 1 Post
- Thematic (MIS) - 2 Posts
- Thematic (Finance) - 1 Post
- Content Manager - 1 Post
- Office Assistant - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Content Manager, Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Director - Postgraduate and a minimum of 5 years of work experience
- Mission Managers (Training & Development)/ T&D - Postgraduate preferably in Business Administration with specialization in HR or Training / PG in Rural Development / PG in Social Work.Overall work experience of 5 years.
- Project Officer (e-learning Operations)/ T&D - BCA/ MCA/ MSc Computers. 1 -2 years in a related area
- Project Officer (Training Operations)/ T&D - MBA / PGDRDM. 1-2 year’s experience in Training Operations or related area
- State Team Manager/ M&E - PG in any discipline from the recognised University
At least 5 years of experience in Executing Projects relating to Rural Development in the areas of Livelihood and Skill Development
- Software Engineers/ MIS - B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Tech in CSE/IT/ ECE. Minimum of 0-2 years working experience in Software Development using PHP, MySQL and related technologies
- Legal Officer/ADMN - LL.B./ BL/ from a Recognized University. Preference will be given to those having LLM. More than three years of experience as Law Practitioner/ Legal Officer/ Advisor in any Organization preferably Government/ Semi Government/ Autonomous organization
- Office Assistant - Graduate/Post Graduate in any discipline. The incumbent shall have at least 2- 3 years of work experience in Central/State Govt. or any other Govt. Organization
- Content Manager Graduates/PGs in Mass Communication, Journalism or English Literature would be considered (though exception can be made for ones with sound communication skills)
For more information, check detailed notification link given below
|
Official Notification PDF Download
|
Click Here
|
Online Application Link
|
Official Website Link
Get Latest Govt Jobs alerts instantly on your Mobile - Click for Android | iOS
How to apply for NIRDPR, Hyderabad Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Official website http://nirdpr.org.in on or before 23 May 2020.