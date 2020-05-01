NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 32 Content Manager, Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad invited applications for the post of Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply through online mode on or before 23 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 23 May 2020

NIRDPR Hyderabad Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 32

Human Resource in DDU-GKY, NIRDPR, Hyderabad

Assistant Director, Pedagogy/ T&D - 1 Post

Asst. Director Evidence based Policy Analyst (Skills and Livelihoods) / Innovation, (Training & Development) - 2 Posts

Asst. Director (e-learning)/ T&D - 1 Post

Mission Managers (Training & Development)/ T&D

Project Officer (e-learning Operations)/ T&D - 1 Post

Project Officer (Training Operations)/ T&D

Asst. Dir/ M&E - 1 Post

State Team Manager/ M&E - 1 Post

Project Officers (M&E)/ M&E - 3 Posts

Software Engineers/ MIS - 3 Posts

Legal Officer/ADMN - 1 Post

Manager (HR)/ ADMN - 1 Post

Project Associate (HR & Admin)/ ADMN - 1 Post

Human Resource Requirement in PMA, NRO, MoRD, New Delhi

Thematic (Research & Policy) - 1 Post

Thematic(IEC & ICT) - 1 Post - 1 Post

Thematic (MIS) - 2 Posts

Thematic (Finance) - 1 Post

Content Manager - 1 Post

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Content Manager, Software Engineer, Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director - Postgraduate and a minimum of 5 years of work experience

Mission Managers (Training & Development)/ T&D - Postgraduate preferably in Business Administration with specialization in HR or Training / PG in Rural Development / PG in Social Work.Overall work experience of 5 years.

Project Officer (e-learning Operations)/ T&D - BCA/ MCA/ MSc Computers. 1 -2 years in a related area

Project Officer (Training Operations)/ T&D - MBA / PGDRDM. 1-2 year’s experience in Training Operations or related area

State Team Manager/ M&E - PG in any discipline from the recognised University

At least 5 years of experience in Executing Projects relating to Rural Development in the areas of Livelihood and Skill Development

At least 5 years of experience in Executing Projects relating to Rural Development in the areas of Livelihood and Skill Development Software Engineers/ MIS - B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Tech in CSE/IT/ ECE. Minimum of 0-2 years working experience in Software Development using PHP, MySQL and related technologies

Legal Officer/ADMN - LL.B./ BL/ from a Recognized University. Preference will be given to those having LLM. More than three years of experience as Law Practitioner/ Legal Officer/ Advisor in any Organization preferably Government/ Semi Government/ Autonomous organization

Office Assistant - Graduate/Post Graduate in any discipline. The incumbent shall have at least 2- 3 years of work experience in Central/State Govt. or any other Govt. Organization

Content Manager Graduates/PGs in Mass Communication, Journalism or English Literature would be considered (though exception can be made for ones with sound communication skills)

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

Official Notification PDF Download Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to apply for NIRDPR, Hyderabad Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Official website http://nirdpr.org.in on or before 23 May 2020.