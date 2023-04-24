NISER Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 19 Technical Positions@niser.ac.in: Check Eligibility And Salary

NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar has published notification in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023 for 19 Technical Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before May 29, 2023.
Notification Details NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 :
Advt. No.: NISER / RC / 2023 / NA / 01
Important Date NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 29, 2023
Vacancy Details NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic)-01
Scientific Assistant-C (Computer)- 01
Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House)- 01
Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry)- 02
Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)-01
Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)- 01
Scientific Assistant-C (EPS)- 01
Scientific Assistant-C (IS)-01
Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics)- 01
Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical)- 01
Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- 01
Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- 01
Scientific Assistant-B (Civil)- 01
Technician-C (Machinist)- 01
Technician-C (Computer)- 01
Technician-C (Library)- 01
Technician-B (Chemistry)- 01
Technician-B (Biology)- 01
Eligibility Criteria NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic): B.Sc. with Physics as a major subject with minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. OR
Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks in Diploma.
Scientific Assistant-C (Computer): B.Sc. (Computer Science) with minimum 60% marks in BSc. OR
Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in Diploma.
Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House): BSc in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/Animal Sciences with minimum 60% marks in BSc.
Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry): BSc with Chemistry as major subject with minimum 60% marks in BSc.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Salary
Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic)-Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (Computer)-Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House)- Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry)- Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)-Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)- Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (EPS)- Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-C (IS)-Level 7 - 44900-142400
Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics)- Level 6 - 35400-112400
Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical)- Level 6 - 35400-112400
Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- Level 6 - 35400-112400
Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- Level 6 - 35400-112400
Scientific Assistant-B (Civil)- Level 6 - 35400-112400
Technician-C (Machinist)- Level 4 - 25500-81100
Technician-C (Computer)- Level 4 - 25500-81100
Technician-C (Library)- Level 4 - 25500-81100
Technician-B (Chemistry)- Level 4 - 25500-81100
Technician-B (Biology)- Level 4 - 25500-81100
How To Download: NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar-www.niser.ac.in.
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Technical Staff Positions (NISER/RC/2023/NA/01)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the
Institute’s website https://www.niser.ac.in on or before May 29, 2023.