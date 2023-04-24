NISER Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 19 Technical Positions@niser.ac.in: Check Eligibility And Salary

NISER Bhubaneswar has invited online applications for the 19 Technical Positions on its official website. Check NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar has published notification in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023 for 19 Technical Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before May 29, 2023.



Notification Details NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No.: NISER / RC / 2023 / NA / 01

Important Date NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 29, 2023

Vacancy Details NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic)-01

Scientific Assistant-C (Computer)- 01

Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House)- 01

Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry)- 02

Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)-01

Scientific Assistant-C (EPS)- 01

Scientific Assistant-C (IS)-01

Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics)- 01

Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical)- 01

Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- 01

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil)- 01

Technician-C (Machinist)- 01

Technician-C (Computer)- 01

Technician-C (Library)- 01

Technician-B (Chemistry)- 01

Technician-B (Biology)- 01



Eligibility Criteria NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic): B.Sc. with Physics as a major subject with minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. OR

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks in Diploma.

Scientific Assistant-C (Computer): B.Sc. (Computer Science) with minimum 60% marks in BSc. OR

Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in Diploma.

Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House): BSc in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/Animal Sciences with minimum 60% marks in BSc.

Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry): BSc with Chemistry as major subject with minimum 60% marks in BSc.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Salary

Scientific Assistant-C (Cryogenic)-Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (Computer)-Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House)- Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (Chemistry)- Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)-Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (Biology)- Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (EPS)- Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-C (IS)-Level 7 - 44900-142400

Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics)- Level 6 - 35400-112400

Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical)- Level 6 - 35400-112400

Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- Level 6 - 35400-112400

Scientific Assistant-B (Computer)- Level 6 - 35400-112400

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil)- Level 6 - 35400-112400

Technician-C (Machinist)- Level 4 - 25500-81100

Technician-C (Computer)- Level 4 - 25500-81100

Technician-C (Library)- Level 4 - 25500-81100

Technician-B (Chemistry)- Level 4 - 25500-81100

Technician-B (Biology)- Level 4 - 25500-81100

How To Download: NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar-www.niser.ac.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Technical Staff Positions (NISER/RC/2023/NA/01)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply NISER Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the

Institute’s website https://www.niser.ac.in on or before May 29, 2023.