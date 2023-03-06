NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023: 240 Posts, Apply online, Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

NIT Calicut Group B & C Recruitment 2023 : National Institute of Technology, Calicut has released the notification for the NIT Calicut Group B & C Recruitment 2023 . Candidates can apply online and check related information from the official website of NIT, Calicut i.e., nitc.ac.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, one of the premier technical institutions in India, has recently issued a short notification for the recruitment of 240 non-teaching positions. The positions are available in Group B, and C categories and include Technical Staff, Junior Assistant, Technician, Junior Engineer, Medical Officer, and others. This is a great opportunity for candidates who are looking for a challenging and rewarding career in the field of education and research.

NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for each position vary depending on the category and the specific post which will be later released in the official notification soon. However, some common requirements include a minimum educational qualification of a Bachelor's degree, a Master's degree, or a Diploma in a relevant field from a recognized university or institution. Candidates must also have relevant work experience in the field, as per the job requirements. Age limits may also vary depending on the position and category.

NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online through the official website of NIT Calicut. The application process will be starting soon. The application process is simple, and candidates need to provide their personal and educational details, along with relevant documents, as per the instructions provided.

NIT Calicut Selection Process:

The selection process for the positions includes a written test and an interview. The written test will be conducted for all the candidates who have successfully applied for the positions. The test will cover subjects related to the job profile and will test the candidate's knowledge, aptitude, and reasoning abilities. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for an interview, which will be the final stage of the selection process.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification given below to get more detailed information about the NIT, Calicut 240 Group B & C 2023 Vacancy online Forms

Download: NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 is over.